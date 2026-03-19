Now is the time to spotlight the exceptional women who are breaking barriers, reshaping what’s possible, and driving growth across industries like transport, mining, engineering, logistics, manufacturing, trades, and beyond.

With nominations closing next week (27 March), this is your last opportunity to submit your entries for the awards program.

Expansion of the awards-

The expansion of the Women in Industry Awards in 2026 reflects the way the industry itself is evolving. We’re seeing broader career pathways, more diverse roles, and increasing recognition that innovation and leadership come from many different areas.

Why are the new categories important?

“By introducing new categories such as Tradeswoman of the Year, Marketer of the Year, and Excellence in Health and Medicine, we’re ensuring the awards remain relevant and representative of the modern workforce. These categories recognise critical contributions that have historically been underrepresented, while also celebrating the depth of talent across industry,” said Molly Hancock – Prime Creative Media Head of Events Marketing.

“Importantly, the addition of the Rising Women in Leadership: C-Suite Executive Award highlights the growing presence and impact of women at the highest levels of leadership. It’s about showcasing what’s possible and creating visible role models for the next generation,” says Hancock.

Broader Strategy-

At its core, the Women in Industry Awards are about visibility and opportunity. Expanding the program allows us to shine a light on more stories, more achievements, and more pathways into these industries for Women.

“This evolution is a natural step in our broader strategy, to champion diversity, support growth, and ensure women across all sectors and stages of their careers are recognised and celebrated.” says Hancock.

Award Support-

This year, the program is proudly supported by the principal partner Atlas Copco Group, as well as Australian Power Equipment as a platinum partner and Kenter as a gold partner. Their commitment reflects a shared vision to foster diversity, inclusion, and long-term sustainability across critical industries that power Australia’s economy.

“The support of our partners demonstrates a collective commitment to driving meaningful change and building a more inclusive workforce.” says Hancock.

The full list of award categories in 2026 include:

Rising Star of the Year (30 years and under)

Business Development Success of the Year

Industry Advocacy Award

Mentor of the Year

Safety Advocacy Award

Excellence in Manufacturing

Excellence in Transport

Excellence in Engineering

Excellence in Mining

Excellence in Construction

Excellence in Energy

Marketer of the Year (New for 2026)

Excellence in Health and Medicine (New for 2026)

Tradeswomen of the Year (New for 2026)

Rising Women in Leadership: C-Suite Executive Award (New for 2026)

Woman of the Year (Chosen from winners of the other award categories)

Tickets are officially on sale for the black-tie awards evening, set to take place on 18 June 2026 at Doltone House Darling Island Wharf, Sydney.

Want to nominate an inspiring Woman? Make a submission here.