Laser precision: Motion cuts through the competition

When it comes to cutting and shaping building materials, Motion is a leading provider of laser cutting and etching services. Luke Kerwin, national sealing technologies manager at Motion, sheds light on how Motion cuts through competition with laser precision.

Drawing on his experience at Motion, Luke expounds on the numerous benefits of laser cutting across various industries.

“It offers unparalleled precision, allowing for intricate and detailed cuts with tight tolerances. The versatility of laser cutting makes it suitable for various materials, while its speed and efficiency ensure rapid production without compromising quality,” said Kerwin.

Luke further highlights that the laser cutting process produces clean, burr-free edges on most thicknesses, eliminating the need for additional finishing, also allowing for customisation and minimal material waste.

Luke discusses the applications of laser cutting and etching techniques, particularly in the production of steel profile-cut plates.

“These plates serve a variety of purposes, including signs on buildings, displays in gardens, and landscaping projects,” Kerwin points out, underlining their versatile nature.

Motion boasts a diverse range of steel stocks, including exotic alloys, to cater to the industries they serve, such as oil, gas, chemical processing, mining and much more.

Apart from cutting, Motion’s laser capabilities extend to etching as well, offering additional value to their customers.

