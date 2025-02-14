Lake Victoria wind farm gets Gov’t approval

Image: Tobias Arhelger/stock.adobe.com

The NSW Government and wind farm developer WestWind Energy has signed a lease agreement to help facilitate a wind farm with up to 201 turbines on Crown land in south-west NSW.

WestWind Energy is aiming to construct the wind farm over a 2-3 year period from 2029 to 2032, subject to planning approvals and community consultation.

The project has an estimated capital expenditure of $3.8 billion and will have an installed capacity of up to about 1,000 megawatts with an annual energy production of approximately 3,400 gigawatt-hours, capable of powering up to 700,000 homes.

“The Lake Victoria Wind Farm proposal has the potential to deliver major economic investment, well paid regional jobs and more green energy for NSW,” said minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper.

“The Lake Victoria Wind Farm is a significant clean energy initiative that can play a vital role in powering our economy for generations to come.”

The project will also include up to three battery energy storage systems with a total of 1500 megawatt hours storage to provide a more secure and consistent supply of electricity.

The proposed Lake Victoria Wind Farm, could support up to 375 jobs during construction and up to 70 ongoing jobs once completed to maintain the infrastructure and manage ongoing operations of the facility.

Crown Lands has negotiated the agreement for a special purpose lease which would provide WestWind Energy with an initial 25-year lease with two 7-year options to extend the lease a further 14 years.

The lease agreement allows WestWind Energy to progress planning for its proposed Lake Victoria Wind Farm, which would be located about 30 kilometres north-west of Wentworth near the Victorian border.

The project is listed on the NSW Planning website to be assessed as a State Significant Development once a development application is lodged.