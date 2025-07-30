Lab22: advancing metal additive manufacturing in Australia

Lab22 helps Australian industries explore metal additive manufacturing at CSIRO’s Melbourne-based facility. Images: CSIRO

Lab22, CSIRO’s specialist facility for metal additive manufacturing, is driving Australia’s next phase of industrial innovation through cutting-edge equipment, advanced materials, and collaborative initiatives.

Comment – Dr Daniel East, Group Leader Advanced Manufacturing and Metals, CSIRO

Lab22, owned and operated by CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, is dedicated to introducing Australian industries to metal additive manufacturing. Located at CSIRO’s Clayton site in Melbourne, Lab22 was established to enable companies to explore additive manufacturing opportunities and assess their viability for their business operations. The lab has now been operating for a decade.

Over that time, metal additive manufacturing – known commonly as 3D printing – has gained traction in Australia, with several companies integrating the technology into their internal processes. Additionally, multiple companies now offer additive manufacturing as a commercial service. In response to this growing adoption, CSIRO has been enhancing Lab22’s capabilities over the past two years, shifting its focus toward next-generation additive manufacturing equipment and optimised feedstock materials.

A $45 million partnership between universities and CSIRO is supporting the advancement of unique capabilities in precise manufacturing, thanks to the Australian Government’s Trailblazer Universities Program.

Materials optimised for additive manufacturing

During Lab 22’s early life, companies were open to adopting either a new manufacturing process with existing materials or new materials within traditional manufacturing methods. They were reluctant to simultaneously introduce two unknowns. Historically, alloys were developed to optimise properties for specific conventional manufacturing techniques such as rolling, forging or casting – none of which were tailored to the rapid cooling rates and heat cycles characteristic of additive manufacturing.

However, as additive manufacturing transitions from an emerging technology to a widely recognised process, industries are increasingly requesting alloys specifically engineered to take advantage of the conditions experienced during additive manufacturing.

To address this demand, CSIRO, in collaboration with the Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Trailblazer initiative, has invested in two pieces of advanced equipment: the Tekna Tek15 spheroidiser and MarkForged PX100 medium format binder jet 3D printer. This equipment is unique in Australia with the PX100 being only one of three globally.

High-resolution, cost-effective manufacturing

Tekna Tek15 Powder Spheroidisation Plant converts non-spherical powders – such as those produced through crushing or water atomisation – into spherical powders optimised for additive manufacturing.

The MarkForged PX100, a binder jet additive manufacturing tool, takes the powders produced by the Tekna Tek15 to produce small, geometrically intricate components to medium sized objects. This process involves depositing a layer of powder into the build chamber, after which a binder print head selectively applies a binder to form the geometry of the part being designed. The initial component, known as the “green part,” is subsequently transferred to a sintering furnace for final processing. This technology supports both metal and ceramic applications.

For components and applications where sintering is an appropriate manufacturing method, binder jetting may serve as a cost-effective and precise additive manufacturing solution. Similar to other additive manufacturing techniques, binder jetting facilitates complex geometric designs through its layer-by-layer approach, eliminating the need for traditional dies or moulds.

Advancements in multi-material systems

Selecting materials for manufacturing components typically involves trade-offs due to multiple performance requirements. Engineers must balance properties such as lightweight construction, high strength, wear resistance, thermal conductivity and temperature endurance.

Historically, these challenges are mitigated by producing separate components from different materials or incorporating specialised coatings.

However, new investments in Australia are opening up brand new opportunities in the space.

In partnership with the iLaunch Trailblazer initiative, CSIRO has installed a Selective Laser Melting (SLM) multi-material laser powder bed system. This system features a 280mm by 280mm by 350mm build volume and enables the fabrication of complex geometries using a combination of two distinct alloys. Additionally, the system incorporates a magnetic separator for unmelted powder separation.

Initial trials have focused on high-temperature applications where copper alloy cooling channels are integrated into the hot side of the part, while steel alloy is used on the cold side to enhance mechanical strength.

Furthermore, CSIRO, supported by the Defence Trailblazer, has implemented a robotic laser wire/powder deposition system – the largest additive manufacturing cell within CSIRO’s facilities ideal for large-format 3D printing and prototyping using multi-material inputs. This system accommodates builds up to 3m by 1.5m in diameter, with a maximum weight exceeding 1000 kg. It precisely controls heat input, ensuring optimised microstructure in the deposited material. Additionally, using standard welding wire as feedstock enhances cost efficiency and deposition rates.

A second robotic system, equipped with a laser powder deposition head, applies protective layers to enhance heat and wear resistance.

And the build manipulation system enables 360-degree rotation and 180-degree tilting, facilitating complex multi-material fabrication processes.

Paving the way for the next phase of additive manufacturing

Through these advancements, CSIRO is positioned to drive the next evolution of additive manufacturing in Australia, transforming it into a mainstream industrial process.

CSIRO is actively engaged with the above Trailblazer programs and the soon-to-launched Additive Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre. Interested parties are encouraged to connect with CSIRO directly or engage with these organisations for further access to facilities and expertise.

Read more about CSIRO’s Lab22 at https://www.csiro.au/en/research/technology-space/it/Lab22.