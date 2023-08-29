Kurianski a rising star

Sophia Kurianski is the founder of 3D file sharing company Jinolo and recently took out the rising star award at the Women in Industry awards night.

The Jinolo product was developed by Kurianski after identifying a shortcoming in current models of data and file sharing between engineers. Kurianski had recognised that engineers were sharing files and designs by manually handing each other flash drives and wondered if there was a better way for this to happen.

“It came from the idea that it was extremely challenging to share 3D designs as it stood, Dropbox and Google docs simply could not keep up with the requirements for sharing 3D CAD,” she said.

“So, we began a consultation process with people to understand what they needed.”

“COVID was the real catalyst for the business taking off as organisations realised, they could not share information in the way they had anymore and they needed to go more digital with what they were doing,” Kurianski explained.

The Jinolo program allows the CAD file to be uploaded to the cloud-based system and in turn can allow users to make adjustments and comments. It can be used like a whiteboard but in a 3D model. Kurianski explained what the program is being used for.

“You will see people mostly using it for clients, the way it is built is for people who may not understand engineering speak to use it clearly,” she said.

“When you first open a regular CAD file it can be incredibly confusing to look at, so Jinolo is all about making it simple and allowing various areas to make comments and suggest changes.”

“This program will allow greater collaboration throughout industry, and we are seeing a range of manufacturers turning to it. We recently sold it to single freelancers, and we will also sell to bigger design houses, so it really has a use for varying spaces,” Kurianski said.

Winning the rising star award is not a sign that Kurianski will be stopping anytime soon, and she has big plans for the future.

“As it stands it is all about honing what we have and making it the best product we can for our customers right now, we can see potential in the future to incorporate AI and exciting things like that but at the moment it is about delivering on the product we have,” she said.

“We are very happy with how the company has been progressing since we started it, the growth has been great, and the feedback has been positive, but it is about listening to customers and ensuring we are delivering,” Kurianski said.

Kurianski spoke about the rising star award and what it meant for her.

“I honestly did not expect to win the award, we had our networking event before and there were so many impressive women there and I was just happy to be nominated alongside them,” she said.

“I didn’t expect to win something like this five years ago, I was only just beginning my engineering journey at university, and I never expected to have my own start-up five years later and winning an award like this,” Kurianski explained.

Kurianski had some encouraging words for women who were considering moving into the manufacturing and engineering spaces.

“I think for women going into the manufacturing and engineering space it is about finding your passion and that will help with maybe the intimidation around it being a male dominated space,” she said.

“Once you find the area you are passionate about, you can find the people who want to tinker and build things alongside you and by doing this you can get over the fears associated with joining these industries.”

“I always found when you found your niche people did not care what your gender was, they just wanted to work in that space with people who shared their interest.”

The 2024 awards will be held Thursday, June 20, in Sydney which will see a change of location from a successful show in Melbourne in 2023.