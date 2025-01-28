Kongsberg to export missile consoles

Image: Kongsberg Defence Australia

Kongsberg Defence Australia has secured its first export order for Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defence System command and control consoles.

This development is set to create jobs across the company’s site in South Australia and its local supply chain.

The Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defence System command and control console is derived from the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System air defence console currently in service with the Australian Army, sharing common hardware.

Components and subsystems for the consoles will be manufactured by Australian companies REDARC Defence & Space, Eylex, and QPE Advanced Machining.

The consoles will be assembled and tested by Kongsberg Defence Australia in their recently opened production and maintenance facility in Mawson Lakes, South Australia.

The contract will lead to the creation of up to 30 positions within Kongsberg Defence Australia and the supply chain, further bolstering the local workforce.

“This major export contract, awarded last month, is a huge milestone for Kongsberg Defence Australia. Together with our Australian suppliers, we have demonstrated our determination and competitiveness to be able deliver to an international NSM CDS customer,” said managing director of Kongsberg Defence Australia, John Fry.

This will also be our first export under the Commonwealth’s Global Supply Chain Program, so creating opportunities in the international market for our local suppliers is a fantastic outcome.”

Supply chain mobilisation and preparations for the manufacture of these NSM CDS consoles will commence immediately with deliveries from 2026.

“This announcement is a great example of Primes such as Kongsberg Defence Australia building local supply chains by working with Australian industry to provide high technology capabilities for delivery to international customers,” said Global Supply Chain program manager for Kongsberg Defence Australia, Erin Hamblin.

The delivery is part of a CDS contract previously signed between Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Poland.