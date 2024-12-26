Knitting a stronger future for Australian textiles

The mill has supplied fabrics for everything from school uniforms to vests for the Australian Images: Sunset Lover

Silver Fleece’s recovery marks a turning point for Australian textiles, underscoring the need for unified support from consumers, brands, and the government.

In a victory for the Australian fashion manufacturing industry, Silver Fleece has been rescued from the brink of liquidation.

This pivotal turn of events has ignited renewed interest in the future of local textile production, a sector that has faced declining support for decades. With only a handful of knitting mills remaining in Australia, the survival of Silver Fleece signifies an opportunity for industry stakeholders and government bodies to prioritise domestic production amidst the challenges posed by increasing globalisation.

News of Silver Fleece’s struggle first emerged when reports indicated that the South Australian mill was set to close, prompting action from various fashion brands and industry organisations.

The urgency surrounding the mill’s fate was palpable: if Silver Fleece were to go under, it would mean not only the loss of an institution but also a further decline in the landscape of local textile manufacturing.

The Rise and Fall of Silver Fleece

Founded in South Australia in 1951, Silver Fleece has been a cornerstone of the local knitting industry. Known for its quality knitwear and ties to the community, the mill has supplied fabrics for everything from school uniforms to the vests for the Australian cricket teams.

Over the decades, it became synonymous with high-quality production and local craftsmanship, employing 20 skilled staff and technicians who are dedicated to preserving the artisan craft of knitting.

However, as the global trend leaned toward cheaper, overseas production, Silver Fleece found itself struggling to maintain operations. The mill’s previous owner faced years of declining orders and increasing competition from international markets, leading to a challenging transition and, ultimately, the threat of liquidation.

Dean and Melanie Flintoft, co-founders of the fashion brand Sunset Lover, recognised the potential of Silver Fleece and acted swiftly to acquire the mill.

“We had looked at Silver Fleece in the past, and while it didn’t progress then, we kept an eye on it,” said Dean Flintoft.

“When we heard about the liquidation, we realised it aligned perfectly with our goals. Knitwear has always been a key part of our brands, so we reached out to the administrator and previous owner to understand the situation. We felt that if we didn’t save this, nobody else would.”

With backing from designers and brands committed to Australian-made products, funds were raised to secure Silver Fleece’s future. This acquisition symbolises a potential revitalisation of local manufacturing, indicating that there is still a viable market for homegrown textiles.

The state of textile manufacturing

With only a handful of knitting factories left in the country, and Silver Fleece, there are growing concerns about the future of local manufacturing.

“If Silver Fleece didn’t survive, the industry would shrink even further,” Flintoft added.

“The previous owner bought it during a decline as brands moved to China, making it increasingly difficult to sustain.”

This reality has prompted calls for government action to prioritise and invest in local manufacturing, particularly within the fashion sector.

Recent research commissioned by the Australian Fashion Council (AFC), in partnership with Epson Australia, has underscored the critical importance of local manufacturing in the industry.

The study highlights that Australian-made garments bolster local economies and align with growing consumer preferences for ethical and transparent production. Key findings show that local manufacturing not only contributes to job creation but also has the potential to create thousands of new roles as brands shift production closer to home. This transition can mitigate supply chain disruptions, as seen during recent global crises, and ensure quicker response times to market demands.

Moreover, the report emphasises the environmental benefits of local production, including reduced carbon footprints associated with transportation and more stringent compliance with local labour and environmental regulations. However, challenges such as higher production costs and limited scalability persist. To overcome these barriers, the report advocates for increased government support and incentives for brands committed to local manufacturing.

The need for government support

As Silver Fleece looks to solidify its future, collaboration with government entities becomes increasingly essential.

“We’re working with the government to secure orders for police and fire department uniforms to stabilise our business,” said Flintoft.

“This will allow us to expand into fashion brands and other products.”

Silver Fleece is equipped with 15 knitting machines, including circulars that produce rolls of fabric and flatbeds that knit garments, allowing the mill to create high-quality products. However, challenges in sales and marketing have hindered growth in recent years.

The decline of textile manufacturing in Australia has not gone unnoticed. Stakeholders are increasingly vocal about the importance of ‘Made in Australia’ initiatives. This ongoing dialogue stresses that buying locally is a sustainable choice that can help reduce carbon footprints associated with overseas shipping and production.

“After 30 to 40 years in the fashion industry, I’ve seen various production methods, but knitting stands out as one of the most sustainable,” said Melanie Flintoft.

“It’s akin to 3D printing, generating next to zero waste – there’s just a tiny bit from the in-between threads. Overall, it’s an incredibly eco-friendly manufacturing process.”

“When knitting with natural fibres like wool, cotton, or hemp, the process can be very sustainable and even compostable at the end of its life,” Dean added.

“This makes it a healthier choice for the planet and the economy. Additionally, while it requires a smaller workforce, our machines can operate 24 hours a day, allowing us to scale efficiently.”

The call to action is crucial as many local manufacturers are poised to take on more diverse production, from high-quality fashion items to essential uniforms for public services. With advanced machinery and skilled labour, local mills can meet demand while ensuring sustainable practices that resonate with today’s eco-conscious consumers.

The role of the Australian Fashion Council

The Australian Fashion Council (AFC) serves as a national peak body dedicated to supporting and advancing the Australian fashion industry, including companies like Silver Fleece. Acting as a strategic advocate, the AFC promotes sustainability, innovation, and growth within the sector.

Silver Fleece’s collaboration with the AFC has been beneficial. The council effectively promoted the company’s acquisition through social media and its website, with the CEO providing daily updates to reach the right audience.

“The media campaign not only raised funds but also increased brand awareness among potential customers,” said Flintoft.

“As a result, we’ve had many people reaching out to explore opportunities to work with us, which has been fantastic.”

A vision for the future

As the new owners of Silver Fleece prepare to integrate their fashion brand, Sunset Lover, with the knitting mill, it aims to create a synergy that not only boosts both brands but also sets a precedent for others to follow.

“We have plans that will allow the two brands to complement each other,” said Flintoft.

“Raising awareness for local manufacturing with Sunset Lover is a win for both, as their audience expects products made in Australia. With Sunset Lover’s strong, sustainable following, there’s great crossover potential.”

The Flintofts also emphasised the opportunities available to local manufacturers, noting that while many are skilled, they often lack visibility and marketing presence. It is essential to raise awareness of these manufacturers’ capabilities and encourage collaboration to share orders among local businesses, said Flintoft.

“To truly support local manufacturers, the government must invest its uniform spending domestically,” Dean added.

“With millions spent on uniforms across departments, keeping that money in the local economy could create a multiplier effect. This investment would enhance business viability, allowing us to spread overhead costs, lower prices, and invest in new machinery.”

While state governments discuss this, securing those orders remains a challenge. If they mandated that a portion of uniforms be produced domestically, it would greatly benefit local businesses.

“We started in local manufacturing in South Australia over 20 years ago, supporting other manufacturers. Now, we’ve come full circle, returning to local manufacturing with Silver Fleece. We’re proud of our beautiful knitwear and see a lot of potential ahead,” said Flintoft.