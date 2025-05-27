Kleenex revamp rolls to raise bowel cancer awareness

Image: andriano_cz/stock.adobe.com

One of the country’s most popular toilet paper brands, Kleenex, is using its loo rolls for the greater good – partnering with Bowel Cancer Australia on a nationwide campaign that encourages Aussies to break the taboo and check their poo.

A key barrier to early detection of bowel cancer is a lack of symptom awareness in addition to stigma and taboos around checking poo.

To help combat this, Kleenex loo rolls across the country will now encourage Aussies to use their toilet time wisely – with a ‘Check your poo’ and dedicated poocheck.com.au support hub helping to raise awareness of bowel cancer symptoms and encouraging toilet-goers to take action.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Kleenex for this innovative campaign, raising much-neededawareness around Australia’s second-deadliest cancer – bowel cancer. Awareness about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer remains a primary opportunity for early detection,” said Julien Wiggins, CEO, Bowel Cancer Australia.

“Now every time Aussies go to the toilet with these Kleenex loo rolls, they’ll be encouraged to overcome the taboo around checking their poo.”

Launched ahead of Bowel Cancer Australia’s signature event, Bowel Cancer Awareness Month in June, the campaign comes as new research* polling 1,000+ Australians finds bowel cancer symptoms are a blind spot for many across the nation.

Nearly three-quarters (73.6 per cent) of respondents admit they aren’t checking their poo for possible signs of bowel cancer, whilst almost half (43.2 per cent) are unable to correctly identify three key bowel cancer symptoms.

Poo taboos remain rife for Aussies too, with two-in-five (38.6 per cent) respondents indicating they are uncomfortable talking about their bowel habit with their family – whilst over a quarter (26.8 per cent) are uncomfortable talking about it with their doctor.

“We’re incredibly proud to support the team at Bowel Cancer Australia, using our Kleenex loo rolls to help address some of the bathroom blind spots when it comes to bowel cancer symptom awareness,” said Mill manager at Kimberly-Clark Australia (parent group of Kleenex), Adam Carpenter.

“Thousands of Aussies already trust Kleenex in the bathroom – and this crucial initiative transforms the humble loo roll into a bowel cancer awareness game-changer that helps Aussies to break the poo taboo. This is a natural step and partnership for Kleenex, and we hope it contributes to driving awareness, particularly as we head into Bowel Cancer Awareness Month this June.”

Celebrities and social stars alike are jumping on the Kleenex ‘Poo Check trend’, including bowel cancer patient and Married at First Sight star Mel Schilling, John Pearce – the Purple Wiggle, social star Maddy MacRae and viral creator Alright Hey.