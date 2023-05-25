An academy for hoist and safety excellence

KITO PWB’s KITO Academy is a place where customers are trained in the safe use of lifting hoists as well as how to best service & maintain the equipment in accordance with Australian Standards. The academy offers structured presentations, hands-on demonstrations, and certifications to help participants refresh their knowledge and acquire new skills. The highly qualified trainers, together with essential equipment, provide an excellent opportunity for participants to qualify themselves and their employees in repair and maintenance while sharpening their eye for sources of danger at the workplace. With the academy’s help, participants can get a further grasp on what quality and safety mean at KITO and fully understand why KITO has a superior level of safety and performance. Attendees will see side by side comparisons of product and internal components, get a general understanding of routine maintenance or safely handling of lifting equipment according to Australian standards

Safety Orientation Session The correct operation of hoists requires a focus on safety to prevent occupational accidents. According to studies, improper handling and poor working conditions are the leading causes of accidents in the workplace. To help prevent these accidents, KITO PWB offers a Safety Orientation Session that covers all aspects of how to safely operate electric & manual hoists, the do’s & don’ts of lifting & how to conduct a pre-operational inspection in accordance with Australian standards AS 2550.1-2011 – Safe Use of Cranes, Hoists & Winches. Safety Orientation Session aims to

raise awareness of potential hazards in the workplace and educate customers on how to reduce the risk of accidents. The session covers various topics, such as the safe handling of lifting equipment, the use of safety features, and practical

tips and knowledge for operating hoists safely. A large percentage of accidents can be prevented by implementing simple measures, and KITO PWB is dedicated to educating customers on these measures. Hoist operators, operations managers, safety officers and technicians can participate in this important Safety Orientation Session for Electric Hoists and Manual or Lever Hoists. With the ability to be held at a chosen facility, KITO Japan’s resident expert Mr. Satoshi Ito will conduct the training session in person. Ito has rich experience in hoist products worldwide, successfully conducting numerous KITO Academy training courses for the Middle East, Africa, Japanese and Australian markets.

This course will help participants develop a strong understanding of safe handling of lifting equipment, safety features, and will provide practical tips and ways to enhance workers’ safe workplace. Ito will teach operators the importance of a pre-operational inspection and ensure they are conducted correctly for compliance with AS 2550.1-2011 – Safe Use of Cranes, Hoists & Winches. Other key topics covered include how to use a hoist properly and troubleshooting major hoist problems.