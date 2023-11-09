Kito Crosby Australia’s custom hoist assembly

Kito Crosby Australia, a leading provider of lifting equipment, has established itself as a trusted partner in delivering tailor-made hoists and associated lifting solutions.

In today’s rapidly evolving manufacturing industry, organisations face unique challenges in the realm of lifting and material handling. Kito Crosby Australia (Kito PWB) has been a trusted name in material handling solutions for decades, the company consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation to meet the unique demands of various industries. In this featured article, we delve into Kito Crosby Australia’s expertise in hoist customisation and their custom hoist assembly shop.

Kito Hoist Customised Builds

KITO is the world’s leading manufacturer in light lifting technology and stands for unsurpassed quality, maximum safety, and excellent service. KITO products are broad in range, from chain and wire-rope hoists for lifting and lever hoists for holding to cranes for transporting. They offer a range of specialised builds designed for specific manufacturing applications.

For instance, the RY Series Wire Rope Hoists deliver high-lifting speed for heavy-duty lifting demand and is available in 5t and 10t. The ER2 Series Electric Chain Hoists is an all-rounder suitable for the toughest conditions with lifting capacity up to 5t. The EQ Series Electric Chain Hoist offers a 23% reduction in dead weight compared to the ER2 series and can be used for everyday tasks of all kinds, while the ED series is ideal for compact spaces or single-phase power supply requirements.

The manufacturing sector encompasses a diverse range of industries, each with unique lifting requirements. Kito Crosby Australia recognises these distinct needs and offers a comprehensive tailored solutions to meet the demands of manufacturing.

The tailored solutions they offer including long lift chain buckets, specialised load cells and displays, travel limits, visual and audible alarms, radio remote control systems, closed coupled trolleys, overload limiters and additional hoisting limits. Every item leaving their workshop undergoes thorough functional load testing in accordance AS1418, ensuring manufacturers find the perfect electric chain hoist for their unique needs.

Mining Plant: Productivity Booster

In the mining operations, electric chain hoists can be used to lift heavy equipment and materials. KITO® ER2 electric chain hoist is designed for peak performance, even on the

toughest jobs in the toughest conditions. It is a preferred choice for the most demanding environments. It is classified as an ‘infinite duty cycle,’ which means the user can run it repeatedly without causing it to overheat and has infinitely variable speed. They guarantee safe and efficient load movements of heavy mining equipment and materials, reducing manual labours and elevating manufacturing standards. They are versatile and customisable to suit each mining application. For instance, they recently customised some hoists that able to travel 130m in and out of a mine shaft.

Custom Solutions in Kito Manual Hoists

Manual hoists remain indispensable in manufacturing, especially when power sources are limited, or operators require more hands-on control. Kito Crosby Australia offers a range of manual hoists and trolleys that can be customised for specific applications. The KITO® M3 Manual Chain Blocks offer exceptional load capacity options for various usages, engineered to withstand rigorous working conditions while ensuring precise control over lifting operations. The KITO® L5 Lever Blocks provide additional options such as overload protection, shipyard hooks, load signal handle for enhanced safety, meeting specific manual lifting requirements.

In manufacturing assembly lines, where speed and control are essential, KITO® manual hoists come into play. They facilitate the smooth movement of materials and components, ensuring efficient production target fulfillment. These hoists can be tailored to specific assembly line configurations, reducing downtime, and enhancing workflow.

Maintenance and Repair Operations: Versatile Tools

Regular maintenance and repairs are inevitable in manufacturing facilities. KITO® manual hoists are versatile tools that can be customised with features such as corrosion-resistant coatings and overload protection, making them ideal for outdoor use in industrial settings. They aid technicians in safely and efficiently lifting heavy machinery components, reducing downtime, and improving functionality. Whether lifting delicate instruments or heavy machinery parts, these custom hoists are engineered to meet specific tasks.

Special Builds in ENDO® Air Hoists

Kito Crosby Australia also offers customisation in ENDO® air hoists, which provide efficient pneumatic lifting solutions for manufacturing environments where compressed air is the preferred power source and safety is required within hazardous work conditions. These air-powered hoists have very fast lifting speeds and infinite duty cycle, and suitable for various industries such as food manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, paint shops, and especially mines and oil and gas companies.

Chemical Plant: Safe and Efficient Lifting

In chemical plants, safety is paramount, and hazardous materials are handled regularly. ENDO® air hoists are powered by air, making them safe to use in such environments. They are ideal for attaching/detaching and moving machining work, mold work, and tool centering. The variable speed control of the ENDO® air hoist allows for accurate positioning and manoeuvring of delicate loads.

Petroleum Manufacturing: Efficiency and Safety

Efficiency and safety are paramount in petroleum manufacturing. ENDO® air hoists, built to handle substantial loads, are essential in assembling heavy equipment such as drilling rigs, pumps, and compressors. They guarantee the safe and efficient lifting of heavy components, even in corrosive environments, enhancing manufacturing precision and reliability.

There is also a range of customisable options and special accessories available for every model of ENDO® air hoists. Some of these extra features include an air cleaner, cleaner accessory, overload limiters, air trolleys, longer chains or cables, extended control tubes, pendant controls, and different trolleys.

Kito Crosby Australia’s Custom Hoist Assembly Shop

Kito Crosby Australia’s custom hoist assembly shop is a testament to their commitment to delivering tailored lifting solutions. The shop is equipped with innovative facilities and staffed by skilled engineers and technicians specializing in hoist customisation. From consultation to assembly, the shop ensures meticulous attention to detail throughout the process.

Customisation Process: From Concept to Reality

The customisation process begins with a detailed consultation, where the client’s unique requirements are thoroughly evaluated. Kito Crosby Australia’s experts then recommend a special build proposal, considering factors such as load capacity, environmental conditions, and safety regulations. Once the proposal is approved, the assembly team swings into action. Every component is carefully selected and tested to meet Kito Crosby Australia’s stringent quality standards. Skilled technicians then assemble the hoist with precision, paying attention to every detail.

Testing and Quality Assurance

Before a customised hoist leaves the assembly shop, it undergoes rigorous testing to guarantee performance and safety. Load tests and operational checks are conducted to ensure that the hoist operates flawlessly under real-world conditions.

Kito Crosby Australia’s dedication to hoist customisation and their custom hoist assembly shop positions them as industry leaders in delivering innovative lifting solutions for the manufacturing sector. By offering customised KITO® electric hoists, manual hoists, and ENDO® air hoists, tailored to unique needs, Kito Crosby Australia continues to provide customers with reliable and efficient lifting equipment.