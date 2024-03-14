Kimberly-Clark Australia opens state-of-the-art distribution centre in Victoria

Image: Kimberly-Clark Australia

Kimberly-Clark Australia (K-CA), one of the nation’s leading personal care product manufacturers, has cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art distribution centre in Ravenhall, Victoria last week.

The new distribution centre (DC) in Ravenhall, VIC, provides the Australian manufacturer with stronger supply chain and greater operational efficiency.

At over 23,000 sq. metres, the DC is now Kimberly-Clark Australia’s (K-CA) second largest in their Australian network of four.

Belinda Driscoll, managing director at Kimberly-Clark Australia said, “With a sharp focus on sustainability and efficiency, the facility will enable us to better respond to the always on demands of Aussie shoppers while at the same time reducing our carbon footprint.”

The new facility located in Dexus’ Horizon 3023 Industrial Estate enables K-CA to double its storage capacity and to annually increase outbound deliveries of its well-known brands – Kleenex, U by Kotex, Huggies, Poise, Depend and VIVA – by more than 30 per cent.

Through optimisation of transport routes, made possible by the new DC’s location, KC-A will reduce the number of trucks on the road annually by 700, along with reducing its carbon emissions by more than 880 tonnes.

Solar installed on the roof, a fleet of electric forklifts and electric car charging stations will add to the reduction in the company’s carbon footprint.