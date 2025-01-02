Kick-start your career in 2025

Weld Australia has a range of training, qualification and certification services. Image: Weld Australia

Investing in professional development isn’t just about enhancing skills; it’s a step toward securing a future where your expertise is in high demand.

With Weld Australia’s 2025 course offerings, industry professionals can kick-start the new year equipped with the knowledge and credentials that make a difference.

From mastering welding inspection techniques to obtaining globally recognised IIW certifications, each program is designed to elevate your career and give you a competitive edge.

Weld Australia is Australia’s premier welder training organisation. Its comprehensive range of training, qualification and certification services are designed to help Australian welders, fabrication and manufacturing, and the industrial sector at large, achieve and maintain a competitive advantage.

Its experienced team delivers a range of face-to-face, online and blending learning courses, designed to equip you with leading-edge industry skills and knowledge. All of its courses are designed to maximise job security and expand career opportunities.

As an International Institute of Welding (IIW) Authorised National Body (ANB) and an Authorised Training Body (ATB) it can provide internationally recognised qualifications.

Weld Australia also provides a number of specialist industry based courses, which can be delivered either in a public forum or tailored specifically for individual companies.

2025 Course Calendar

Welding Supervisor – AS1796 Certificate 10

Starts 21 January 2025

Welding Supervisor – AS2214

Starts 21 January 2025

IIW International Welding Inspector Basic (IWI-B)

Starts 29 January 2025

IIW International Welding Inspector Standard (IWI-S)

Starts 29 January 2025

IIW International Welding Specialist (IWS)

Starts 4 February 2025

IIW International Welding Engineer (IWE)

Starts 13 March 2025

IIW International Welding Technologist (IWT)

Starts 13 March 2025

For more information and to register, visit: https://weldaustralia.com.au/training/