Kemppi launches lightweight welding helmets with maximum breathing protection

The new Kemppi Fresh Air W201x PFU210e welding helmet in action. Image: Tempi

A leading international welding equipment manufacturer, Kemppi, has released its new Zeta Fresh Air welding and grinding helmets.

The brand-new lightweight helmets come with a respirator for maximum breathing protection while also offering complete eye and face safety and a range of additional must-have features.

The Zeta Fresh Air helmets are equipped with a respirator for TH3-level breathing protection.

The synergy between the helmet and powerful certified respirator stops 99.8% of harmful fumes, gases and particles to help keep the user safe. The helmets also deliver comprehensive face protection. Both the grinding and welding helmets are certified to AS/NZS 1716:2012. Plus, the best-in-class auto-darkening welding filter (ADF) delivers maximum eye protection.

Lightweight Helmet Design

Although tough and robust, the new Zeta Fresh Air range of helmets is remarkably lightweight. The helmets’ lightweight design delivers maximum comfort and reduces neck fatigue. Plus, the narrow shape of the helmets makes it easier to move around on-site or in the workshop.

Enhanced Visibility

All welding helmets in the Zeta Fresh Air series provide enhanced visibility. The welding models come with VISION+ technology for an accurate view of the environment and a best-in-class auto-darkening filter – a 2.5 DIN shade makes it easier to see bright colors and details when the arc is turned off. There are also grinding and surface-finishing Fresh Air helmets with a 200mm high viewing area and 180° viewing angle.

Easy to Use

Each model in the Fresh Air range is specifically designed for one-hand use. Well placed buttons and controls are easy to reach and operate with one hand for no-nonsense usage.

Optional Built-in Work Lights

The Zeta Fresh Air W201x helmet features integrated LED lights. These built-in automatic work lights increase safety while providing you with the best visibility for the task at hand. The lights are powered by the blowing unit and they automatically turn off or on based on the ambient light. Alternatively, they can be easily controled manually by hand.

Choice of Six Models

Users can choose from 6 helmet models within the range. These include the:

> Zeta Fresh Air W201x PFU210e welding helmet

> Zeta Fresh Air W201 PFU210e welding helmet

> Zeta Fresh Air W201 RSA230 welding helmet

> Zeta G201x PFU210e grinding helmet

> Zeta G201 PFU210e grinding helmet

> Zeta G201x RSA230 grinding helmet

For more information on the new Kemppi Zeta Fresh Air helmets call Kemppi Australia on (02) 8785 2000 or email sales.au@kemppi.com