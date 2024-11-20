Kemppi innovates automation with cobot and robot solutions and WeldEye software

A closeup of Kemppi’s cobot ready welding machines. Images: Kemppi

Kemppi drives welding innovation with cobot and robot solutions and WeldEye, an Industry 4.0-ready software that empowers manufacturers to optimise their processes and boost efficiency.

Kemppi is a Finnish company renowned for its pioneering role in arc welding technology, providing advanced welding equipment, digital solutions, and services.

Established in 1949, it serves a global market, including Australia, through a network of skilled partners and subsidiaries in more than 70 countries.

Its product portfolio includes manual, cobotic and robotic welding solutions, as well as WeldEye, an Industry 4.0-ready welding management software.

Kemppi focuses on producing advanced welding systems tailored for manual, cobotic, and robotic applications. Kemppi’s cobot-ready welding machines can be easily connected to many different cobot brands via their network of skilled system integrators.

Kemppi’s expertise lies in developing the welding equipment, software, and accessories that seamlessly integrate with both new and existing cobot and robotic systems, enhancing precision and efficiency in automated welding processes.

This specialisation allows manufacturers to leverage the benefits of cobotic and robotic automation without compromising on the quality or adaptability of their welding solutions.

What is the Master M series and the X5?

Kemppi has an extensive range of cobot-ready welding solutions, including the Master M 353, Master M 355 and Master M 358, and the X5 FastMig and X5 FastMig Pulse.

While the Master M 358 offers high versatility with 99 memory channels, the Master M 353 and 355 models provide streamlined solutions for simpler welding tasks with up to six memory channels.

These models are ideal for manufacturers looking for cost-effective cobot solutions where frequent reprogramming isn’t necessary.

The X5 FastMig Pulse further enhances flexibility by enabling high-speed pulse welding, making it well-suited for intricate cobot applications demanding precision and quality.

These features support precise process management and monitoring, ensuring strict adherence to welding procedures in both manual and cobot welding applications.

According to Mike Burt, Automation Specialist AU/NZ, Kemppi Australia, “You can call up 99 different memory channels for each task within that component. In comparison, the Master M 353 and 355 models have a maximum of six channels.”

This allows for simplified re-tasking of cobots, enhancing efficiency in automated environments.

“Especially with a 358, where you can name memory channels. You can label them in a way that corresponds to the cobot or a specific job, making it much more intuitive,” Burt said.

The X5 FastMig series is optimised for the most demanding industrial applications, offering superior performance in both manual and cobotic use.

With advanced welding processes such as high-speed, vertical up welding, and multi-process capabilities, the X5 FastMig is well-suited for cobot applications that demand precision across various materials and thicknesses.

Its robust construction and digital controls ensure consistent quality, making it suitable for both light precision work and heavy-duty operations.

Ultimately, Kemppi’s cobotic welding solutions provide significant time and cost savings by streamlining workflows and optimising resource utilisation.

The ease of reprogramming a cobots welding parameters allows for quick adaptation to new tasks, reducing downtime and labour costs.

By automating repetitive tasks and enabling skilled welders to focus on more complex work, these technologies serve as powerful tools for enhancing productivity.

AX MIG Welder: Enhancing robotic welding automation

Kemppi’s AX MIG Welder is designed for easy integration with most robotic welding platforms, offering quick setup and remote management through a web-based interface.

It provides 400 and 500 A power options for synergic and pulse MIG welding, suitable for a range of materials, including mild steel, stainless steel and aluminium.

These features make the AX MIG Welder an optimal choice for robotic welding, where minimal human intervention is required, and rapid task switching is essential.

The fast setup time and automated parameter adjustments significantly reduce downtime, allowing the AX to perform highly accurate welds even in complex or variable tasks.

By enabling robots to execute welds quickly and precisely, manufacturers can increase throughput and maintain consistent quality across multiple jobs.

The AX MIG Welder is also equipped with Gas Flow Sensor and Collision Detection features, enhancing reliability and accuracy.

Innovating ERP for welders

WeldEye is a comprehensive welding management software, supporting compliance with international standards and optimising production processes.

The platform also provides traceability, real-time monitoring, and documentation for every weld, enabling efficient production management and reducing repair rates.

WeldEye is compatible with any brand’s welding equipment and is accessible as a cloud service, making it suitable for global operations.

“We are one of the few manufacturers, one of the few systems, that actually work with other manufacturers,” explained Burt.

“Nearly every single system we have out there is used on both Kemppi and non-Kemppi equipment.”

Notable clients include defence contractors and structural steel manufacturers.

“Jayben Group is a prime example. They use our handheld machines and have integrated cobots equipped with a Kemppi welding system,” said Burt.

“They also utilise our WeldEye platform.”

ArcVision, a module within WeldEye, is compatible with the Master M 358 and the X5 FastMig. It provides real-time monitoring and data insights from welding stations and can be accessed directly within the platform.

ArcVision monitors welding by collecting and uploading data from stations, visualising it in customisable tables and graphs.

As Burt explained: “ArcVision has two components: the Digital Welding Procedure Library, where you can store all of your company’s procedures, and the welder can access and load these procedures directly.”

“This ensures your welding always conforms to the specified procedure. It also tracks the parameters used for each weld and reports them back.”

By integrating the 358 and X5 with WeldEye ArcVision, manufacturers can monitor their cobot welding operations in real-time to track key performance.

This data-driven approach allows users to adjust parameters on the fly, reducing the likelihood of errors and maximising uptime.

As part of its offering, both the Master M 358 and the X5 with the APC feeder include a free three-month trial of WeldEye ArcVision.

Once clients sign up to the platform for the free trial, the wider Kemppi team is alerted to provide guidance and support.

“We guide them through the setup process, address any questions they may have, and provide guidance on using the platform,” said Burt.

“We then explain the types of data they can expect, and how to interpret it effectively.”