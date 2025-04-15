Keeping it cool: How modular cooling hire can protect your business

Image: Coates

Kurt Edwards, Power & HVAC Manager at Coates, explains what makes modular cooling equipment an invaluable asset for any business.

When a critical chiller failed at Visy’s milk bottling plant in Moorabbin, Victoria, a temporary solution had to be found – and fast. Temperature control is vital in dairy processing, and without immediate action, production could be disrupted, and valuable product lost.

Within 36 hours, a high-capacity industrial chiller was sourced from interstate, transported, craned into position, and fully integrated with the plant’s existing system by the Coates Power & HVAC team. The production line kept moving, and the emergency was averted.

Incidents like this highlight a growing challenge in industrial operations: cooling systems must be both reliable and adaptable. Whether responding to unexpected equipment failures, managing peak seasonal demand, or supporting planned maintenance, businesses increasingly need cooling solutions that can be deployed quickly and scaled effortlessly.

Kurt Edwards, Power & HVAC Manager at Coates, has seen the value in these solutions demonstrated time and again.

“Bringing in modular cooling equipment gives businesses a quick and flexible way to boost cooling capacity as needed – without the immediate expense of buying new gear,” he explains. “Whether it’s an emergency replacement after a breakdown or a temporary boost during peak demand, these systems can be configured to fit a customer’s exact needs, keeping operations running with minimal disruption.”

Quick cooling, tailored to your needs

The appeal of modular cooling solutions lies in their speed, flexibility, and adaptability. Systems can be deployed rapidly, easily manoeuvred into position, configured to operational needs, and scaled up or down to match demand. For industries where temperature control is critical, this combination of benefits makes modular cooling a reliable and cost-effective solution. And because modular cooling systems are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, installation and commissioning can be completed with minimal disruption.

“Our cooling solutions are designed to slot straight into existing systems, cutting downtime and avoiding costly production delays,” says Kurt. “At Visy’s milk bottling factory, we mobilised, delivered and installed an 800kW industrial chiller from New South Wales in less than two days, ensuring production could continue uninterrupted.”

Manoeuvrability is another key advantage. Unlike fixed cooling infrastructure, modular units are often skid-mounted and equipped with forklift slots, allowing them to be positioned and connected with ease. In cases where space is limited, such as at Holcim’s concrete batch plant in Sydney, this flexibility can be crucial.

“The temporary cooling setup at Holcim included a 200kW chiller, electric pumps, hoses, tanks, and a heat exchanger, all powered by a 250kVA diesel generator and fuel cell,” explains Kurt. “Space is always tight on industrial sites, which is where modular design really comes into its own. The flexibility of the setup lets us arrange and connect equipment even in the most restricted footprints.”

Modular cooling systems can also be customised to match precise operational requirements.

“By combining chillers, heat exchangers, and pumps, we can create a cooling system that matches a customer’s exact requirements,” Kurt says. “That level of customisation makes all the difference when dealing with unique processes or fluctuating loads.”

Modular cooling systems are also inherently scalable. Unlike permanent infrastructure, which requires significant investment to expand, modular systems can be adjusted dynamically.

“If demand ramps up, extra modular units – whether air handling units, chillers, or pumps – can be added as needed,” Kurt explains. “It’s an easy way to scale cooling capacity without a major overhaul. Need more cooling? Just add another unit. Need less? Simply remove one. It’s that straightforward.”

Versatility for any industry

Modular cooling systems can be tailored to suit a wide range of applications to deliver scalable, high-capacity cooling – wherever it’s needed. Whether responding to equipment failures, supplementing fixed infrastructure, or maintaining precise climate control, these systems offer a flexible, efficient solution.

Emergency cooling during equipment failures. When a fixed cooling system goes down unexpectedly, modular chillers ranging from 30 kW to 800 kW can be rapidly deployed to restore temperature control and keep operations running.

Modular chillers and ancillary equipment can be seamlessly integrated with existing infrastructure to meet production or climate control requirements, ensuring facilities can scale cooling as demand fluctuates. Large-scale air cooling. For temporary event spaces, industrial sites, or exhibition halls, air handling units can be combined with pumps and chillers to create customised air-conditioning systems suited to the environment.

For temporary event spaces, industrial sites, or exhibition halls, air handling units can be combined with pumps and chillers to create customised air-conditioning systems suited to the environment. Maintaining low temperatures for sensitive products. Chiller systems can be configured to supply air at cool room temperatures, typically between 3-5°C, either cooling entire spaces or directing airflow over products to prevent spoilage.

Whatever the application, modular cooling provides a practical, adaptable solution that can be deployed as a short- or long-term hire option. Coates’ experienced Power & HVAC team works closely with businesses to design, deliver, install, commission and monitor the right solution for any situation.

