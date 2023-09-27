KBR and QinetiQ team to deliver sovereign test and evaluation capability for ADF

Yesterday, KBR and QinetiQ signed a teaming agreement to work collaboratively to deliver test and evaluation services for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Under the agreement KBR and QinetiQ will share skills and experiences to build on both companies’ respective test and evaluation solutions, drawing on both global and local capabilities.

Vice president Government Solutions APAC, Nic Maan, said the Defence Strategic Review has made it clear that industry needs to step up, collaborate and deliver solutions aligned with national defence ambitions.

“Together we can bring world-leading knowledge and capabilities from the UK and the US and invest in the continued development to strengthen Australia’s defence and security and grow our industrial resilience,” he said.

“We see enormous potential for the Commonwealth with our two companies working together.

“QinetiQ is a trusted Test and Evaluation (T&E) partner to the UK Ministry of Defence and Australian Government. KBR is a specialist test, trial and training agent for the US Department of Defence.

“Together we can provide a deep and focused pool of test and trial specialists assembled to support the nation’s future defence and security requirements,” Maan said.

Paul Angelatos, QinetiQ MD, Advisory Services, said QinetiQ MD is a trusted domestic industry partner to the ADF and their T&E services support ADF decision makers with objective, end-to-end assurance across the capability lifecycle.

“We see the value in collaborating with industry partners to bring the best capability, people and solutions to support the Australian warfighter,” he said.

“Through strong industry networks and long-term investment in initiatives such as our sovereign T&E skills program, we are growing capability in Australia to support the increasingly complex T&E projects of our defence and security customers.”