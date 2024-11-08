Kawasaki partners with LETA to reduce carbon emissions

Image: Deemerwha studio/stock.adobe.com

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Kawasaki) and Low Emission Technology Australia (LETA) have formalised their shared commitment to reducing carbon emissions from heavy industry with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Under this MOU, both organisations will collaborate in the development and distribution of Post Combustion Capture (PCC) technology. PCC technology reduces carbon emissions from heavy industry by capturing CO2 at the emissions source and preventing them from entering the atmosphere.

Both Kawasaki and LETA have undertaken efforts towards decarbonisation technologies in the past, with Kawasaki’s release of the Kawasaki CO2 Capture (KCC) and LETA taking up a leadership role in developing decarbonisation technologies with their trading partners in Australia.

“It is our honour to have this opportunity to work with LETA for the development and deployment of technology for PCC together,” said Katsuki Yasuhara, senior manager of Kawasaki’s Carbon Neutral Business Strategy office.

“We believe the collaboration of Kawasaki’s carbon capture technology and LETA will accelerate decarbonisation across the globe starting from Australia and Japan.”

Chief executive of LETA Mark Callum stated the MOU is “just the beginning”, and that the two organisations are already looking into further opportunities to collaborate.

“We are looking forward to working with Kawasaki to further develop PCC technology and explore its potential to decarbonise industry in both Japan and Australia.”