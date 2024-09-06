Joint Strike Missile partnership accelerated at opening of new manufacturing facility

Test fire of a development Joint Strike Missile on the US Air Force’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Image: Kongsberg Defence Australia/Department of Defence

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace have signed a $142 million contract to deliver the Joint Strike Missile (JSM) for the ADF at the opening of it’s new $25 million manufacturing facility in Mawson Lakes, South Australia.

Kongsberg’s new South Australian facility will have the capacity to employ up to 150 workers and will assemble launchers for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) using mostly Australian‑manufactured components, creating 20 new local jobs.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the strong partnership between Australia, Norway and Kongsberg to expedite and uplift guided weapons capabilities,” said minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, Pat Conroy.

“The Norwegian Government and Kongsberg share our vision for a stronger and more assured global supply chain for guided weapons, and we look forward to continuing to work together in support of the rules-based international order.”

The JSM is designed to allow the missile to fit into the F-35A Lightning II internal weapon bay, preserving the aircraft’s stealth characteristics.

With a range of more than 275 kilometres, the JSM’s low-altitude sea-skimming flight profile helps it delay detection and engagement by a target’s defence system.

This announcement follows the Government’s recent commitment to partner with Kongsberg Defence Australia for the construction of a new facility at the Newcastle Airport precinct capable of manufacturing and maintaining the NSM and JSM.

These activities are part of the Albanese Government’s investment in the GWEO Enterprise, underpinned by a commitment in Defence’s Integrated Investment Program of $16 to $21 billion over the next decade.