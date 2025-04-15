Join us at AMW 2025

Image: AMTIL

Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW) 2025 is just around the corner, and excitement is building for what promises to be the biggest and most comprehensive manufacturing event in Australia.

From 6-9 May, the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) will be transformed into a hub of innovation and industry insights, with over 400 exhibitors showcasing the latest manufacturing technologies and solutions.

Organised by the Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute Limited (AMTIL), AMW 2025 will cover every aspect of manufacturing technology, from machine tools to precision cutting tools, and from advanced support systems to cutting-edge software. The event will feature dedicated zones, including the Additive Manufacturing Zone, Australian Manufacturer’s Pavilion, Machine Tools, Manufacturing Solutions, Robotics & Automation, and Weld & Air Solutions, ensuring a diverse and comprehensive experience for all attendees.

A highlight of AMW2025 is the Future Solutions Speaker Program, which will offer a series of sessions designed to address the industry’s most pressing challenges and emerging trends. Hear from leading experts and gain valuable insights that can help you stay ahead in the rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape. Topics will include advanced manufacturing techniques, digital transformation, and sustainable practices, providing attendees with the knowledge they need to drive their businesses forward.

In addition to the informative sessions and extensive exhibits, AMW 2025 offers unparalleled networking opportunities. With industry leaders and professionals from across Australia and around the world in attendance, this event is the perfect platform to forge new connections and collaborate on future projects. Whether you’re looking to meet potential partners, suppliers, or customers, AMW2025 provides the ideal environment to expand your professional network.

To make your visit as efficient as possible, pre-register for the event. Pre-registration not only saves you time on the day but also provides access to important event updates and information. By planning ahead, you can ensure you make the most of your time at the show and don’t miss any of the exciting exhibits and sessions on offer.

Don’t miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to discover new technologies, connect with industry leaders, and explore the future of manufacturing. Register now and join us at AMW2025 for an event that promises to be both educational and inspiring. Visit www.australianmanufacturingweek.com.au to secure your registration today!