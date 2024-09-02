Image: CPOIS Nina Fogliani/Department of Defence

The Federal Government has announced a new Jobs for Subs program for 200 young workers required to make Submarine Rotational Force – West (SRF-W) a success.

The Nuclear-Powered Submarine Graduate, Apprenticeship and Traineeship initiative is a Government-funded recruitment and upskilling program for graduates, apprentices and trainees within ASC Pty Ltd.

“It is an honour to visit HMAS Stirling and see the finest of Australia’s workforce becoming stronger through the strength of the AUKUS partnership,” said prime minister Anthony Albanese.



“We want to keep Australians safe. That’s why WA will play a key role in building AUKUS. This will help promote peace and deterrence in the region and support local jobs.”



This initiative from the Federal Government will allow the ASC Pty Ltd to recruit around 200 additional entry-level personnel over the next two years across high priority disciplines and trades.

These workers are essential to the nuclear-powered submarine enterprise and building the workforce we need in the west to sustain and maintain Australia’s future nuclear-powered submarines.



These roles, predominantly in Western Australia, span fabrication and machining, engineering and project management, and supply chain and operations qualifications.



“We are seeing real progress being made to develop the workforce of thousands of highly-skilled scientists, engineers, project managers, operators, technicians, welders, construction workers, electricians, metal fitters and builders that will be needed to support this nation-building endeavour,” said minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery Pat Conroy.



As Australia’s sovereign submarine partner for the sustainment of our nuclear-powered submarines, ASC plays a critical role in developing the required skills, workforce, knowledge and capability.

This initiative seeks to enhance the ability to attract entry-level personnel to critical skills and career pathways, retain valued personnel at entry-levels and grow the workforce available across the Defence industry.

Already, the Federal Government has committed to invest up to $8 billion in infrastructure to enable SFR-W from 2027 and to operate Australia’s own Virginia class conventionally armed, nuclear‑powered submarines from the early 2030s.

Across Australia, the nuclear-powered submarine program is expected to create around 20,000 highly skilled jobs for Australians for decades to come, including supporting around 3,000 jobs in the west alone.

Over the last two weeks, ASC Pty Ltd has been developing Australia’s sovereign sustainment workforce, in support of the Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period (SMTP) currently underway at HMAS Stirling.

The STMP is an important milestone in the pathway by which Australia will acquire a nuclear-powered submarine capability and is the first time Australian personnel have directly participated in the maintenance of a nuclear-powered submarine in Australia.

During the STMP, Royal Australian Navy personnel have been directly participating in maintenance work on USS Hawaii (SSN 776), a Virginia class submarine, at HMAS Stirling.

In addition, workers from ASC Pty Ltd are providing essential support services to USS Hawaii, and are observing maintenance activities to continue their learning.