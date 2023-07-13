Zac Duff came up with the concept for JigSpace while teaching game development at a university when he realised students’ interest dropping after only three weeks.

“The distance education students’ engagement rates would drop off right at the start – within three weeks usually – then it was almost impossible to re-engage them afterwards,” Duff said.

Duff and Numa Berton set off on the project together of finding a way to engage their students.

The result was JigSpace. In 2019 JigSpace launched the Jig Workshop, which enabled anyone to create interactive 3D demonstrations with zero coding or technical knowledge. A year later, Jig Pro was launched, giving organisations the tools they needed to share knowledge with internal teams, key stakeholders, and customers alike.

“We created one of the world’s first live teaching platforms in virtual reality,” Duff said. “It was this awesome environment where students could come together and talk to each other against the backdrop of a big screen, with their own little virtual computers for them to do coursework on.”

“All of the learning material for the course were 2D – PowerPoints and PDFs- so what we did was take 2D information and put it into a 3D world.

“It was a crazy moment, it was this light bulb moment where I realised we experienced the world in three dimensions and almost all of our knowledge is in two – it’s on paper, it’s on a screen.

“I took a Friday off and started prototyping what I thought would be a tool to let me quickly create generic knowledge presentations, so basically PowerPoint for 3D,” he said.

Duff’s 10 years of experience in video game development was invaluable while developing Jigspace, he could see the convergence of hardware and software where devices were compact enough to allow the team to develop the world.

Duff goes on to explain the technology behind the JigSpace program and how it was developed to serve users from start to finish.

“The JigSpace program can be used at any point of a product lifecycle to demonstrate it, but especially in new product development, it’s used quite broadly, but it always starts with the CAD [computer-aided design] file; it starts with the requirement to share information but the CAD is the key part,” Duff said.

“Jig’s strength lies in its ability to help people understand a complex thing. We have made it as simple as possible for people with enough knowledge to get a CAD file, whether they are an engineer or they are a knowledge worker somewhere else in the chain, they can just bring it in without any hassle.

The process is simple for people to upload, it is compatible all major CAD file types, including OBJ, FBX, STEP, and STL. It can then be customised with annotations, animations, sound, video, and branding and then once it is finalised it can be embedded directly to your website or with a QR code.

“The user opens the file and it’s there in the same way as it would be in their CAD software, it is optimised for real time without them having to do anything,” Duff explained.

“Then the goal is that from there, the user will create those presentations.

“We call it a presentation, but really it’s any kind of sequential step-by-step information about a thing. It could be how to follow a process, how it is assembled, support for a product, it could even be a sales tool,” Duff said.

Manufacturers’ Monthly had the opportunity to attend the Alfa Romeo garage at the recent Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, here we learnt how JigSpace helped Alfa Romeo F1 Team to launch the C42 model directly into the hands of their fans.

“F1 teams operate at such a high- performance level under so much pressure, and they do it every two weeks which is crazy, it has been amazing to see how they work and to be a part of the system” Duff said.

“To think that it’s not just a sporting pursuit, even the engineers are part of the sporting team is really impressive, they are under the same pressure as those sporting stars.

“Alfa Romeo aligns really nicely with what we do and I think that’s the visibility it gets us is certainly one thing, but I think fundamentally, it’s a great alignment of what we do,” he explained

The goal was to build as much fan engagement and brand visibility as possible for the start of the new 2022 season and the launch of the C42 utilising the JigSpace system.

As one of the smaller F1 outfits, resources for large-scale marketing and above the line campaigning was limited. The strategy was built all around the innovation approach and boosting the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen brand in a ‘turning heads’ style.

All the new F1 cars are unveiled with beautifully shot, cinematic videos, shared and reshared across their social media channels. The Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen outfit was looking for more innovative ways to launch the C42 directly into the hands of the fans using innovation and technology that would make fans and the F1 world sit up and take notice.

UK based company Automata has used the JigSpace platform to show the companies ability to customise a solution using its product.

Automata aims to transform the way labs work with open and intergrated automation, most lab automation tends to be defined by a series of very specialised benchtop instruments that are still reliant on human interaction. But Automata saw an opportunity for a new way of looking at automation in the life sciences: open, integrated automation.

“They started using it for free, and then they started going through the process, they got on the first business tier license, so they could share it internally with their team and from there, they just started expanding,” Duff said.

“The team used the system to quickly communicate internally and to also show customers how they could customise a solution for them quickly without having to mock-up these on Photoshop.

“Automata been using JigSpace for about nine months now, and they just keep going from strength to strength.

“It’s used throughout their organisation, it is reducing sales cycles from six months down to six weeks,” he said.

Looking to the future, Duff and the team at JigSpace is excited for the prospects for the company.

In June JigSpace was featured in the Apple Vision Pro announcement, showcasing its collaboration with the Alfa Romeo F1 Team.

The Vision Pro defines a new paradigm of computing that harnesses the space and environment around us, and JigSpace is at the forefront of this shift.

All content created on the JigSpace platform will seamlessly work on the new device, just like it does today when viewing a Jig on any smartphone.

Duff and the team at JigSpace believe they match up with many of its clients well as they are innovators in the same way and that is how they can deliver a quality product.

“That’s a differentiation for us, our customers expect that, they appreciate that, and they want to be able to give that level of customer experience and employee experience. So internally, they’re able to share and communicate at a higher level than they were before. So that’s where we are really helping those companies,” Duff said.

“I think in the end, what we are really focused on at the moment as a company, is that our customers get that value that they need out of the product and they get to get there really, quickly by using it themselves.

“I mean, really it speaks to those change makers, the ones who want to do things differently, who want to take that big step forward,” Duff said.

“So, I’m very excited about the fact that Australia is moving in that direction.”