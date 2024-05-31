Jemena and Spanish company Solarig to collaborate on renewable hydrogen

Image: Zainab / stock.adobe.com

Spanish-based Solarig has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with leading energy infrastructure company Jemena.

Under the MOU the parties will collaborate to assess the feasibility and facilitate the supply of zero-carbon renewable hydrogen to gas users connected to Jemena’s network.

The MOU focuses first on the development of hydrogen production and blending facilities in regional New South Wales.

This will initially inject up to 35 terajoules of renewable hydrogen per year into Jemena’s New South Wales gas distribution network.

If successful, both parties will work to further develop additional renewable hydrogen initiatives helping to build Australia’s renewable hydrogen market, and positioning NSW as a prominent national and international hub.

Jemena will undertake feasibility assessments for renewable hydrogen to be blended into the network so it can be used by homes, businesses, and industrial customers downstream of the injection site.

Solarig’s Australian Country Manager, Andrew Want said Australia’s transition to low-carbon energy, transport and industry is accelerating at pace and solutions to decarbonise were an urgent priority.

“Solarig in Australia is leading the development of green hydrogen infrastructure to support industries like transport, agriculture and mining in their decarbonisation efforts.

“Our operations in Australia are focused on building infrastructure across regional Australia, where the renewable energy resources are and our major industries are – such as mining, agriculture and logistics – providing long-term economic development and sustainable employment opportunities to communities in regional areas, in this case in NSW,” said Want.

Jemena’s Managing Director, David Gillespie said Jemena is always looking to support a renewable gas market to provide a long-term decarbonisation pathway for gas, while also contributing to broader economy-wide decarbonisation efforts.

“Australia is right in the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to decarbonise our energy sector. But we know there is not one silver bullet that is going to help us reach our emission reduction targets.

“We are going to need a mix of renewable energy fuels to ensure Australia can reach net zero, while still delivering safe and reliable energy. Forming these types of relationships is essential to developing a robust renewable gas sector,” said Gillespie.

Want said the hydrogen produced will be generated using 100 per cent renewable electricity from Solarig-developed generation projects or through the purchase of renewable energy.

The Solarig project in regional NSW is one of the first commercial renewable hydrogen facilities proposed for connection to the Jemena network.