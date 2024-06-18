J-Tech’s journey through innovation and partnership with RSM | Case study

Image: exclusive-design/stock.adobe.com

In the ever-evolving landscape of primary produce, J-Tech Systems has emerged as a pivotal player, providing crucial packaging materials to produce packhouses throughout Australia.

Mark Alkemade, Financial Administration Manager at J-Tech Systems, sheds light on their journey marked by growth, adaptation, and a commitment to sustainability in an industry handling the impacts of the global pandemic and the increasing importance of environmental consciousness.

J-Tech’s story is a testament to resilience and innovation as they navigate challenges and strive towards a future that prioritizes both efficiency and environmental sustainability.

“J-Tech started in Australia around 26 years ago, focusing on providing labels for fruits and vegetables you find in supermarkets like Coles, Woolworths, and ALDI,” said Mark.

“But we didn’t want to be a one-trick pony. We branched out, expanding our branding beyond labels to include anything packaging-related in the primary produce area.”

Based in Albury, NSW J-Tech is also part of the Jenkins Group, a family-owned business which has been in operation since 1884.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique challenges and opportunities for J-Tech. As restaurants operated at reduced capacity, the demand for perfect-looking produce decreased, leading to the growth of the ‘odd bunch’ and ‘imperfect’ produce markets.

“This shift allowed us to capture more of the market, as people became more health-conscious and cooked more at home,” said Mark.

Innovation and adaptability remain at the core of J-Tech’s operations, with a strong emphasis on green technology and automation.

“We’re constantly seeking the next best thing, transitioning to more environmentally friendly options,” said Mark.

“Our future looks bright as we explore packaging solutions that keep fruits and vegetables fresher for longer.”

The partnership with RSM has been instrumental in J-Tech’s journey. Initially starting with a small amount of advice on taxation and ERP system implementation, J-Tech next looked to go out to market for external audit requirements.

“With our focus on providers, we were looking at firms a lot closer to home. As a family business we like to use local providers where possible and RSM has given J-Tech the local presence with international experience,” said Mark.

Peter McAuley, Group Chief Financial Officer at J-Tech, emphasises the significant impact of RSM’s fresh perspective on their audit process.

“RSM revitalised our approach, offering a new outlook on the potential of an audit. They uncovered several concerns we hadn’t considered, prompting improvements in our policies and enhancing our business’s security,” said McAuley.

One notable area where RSM made a significant difference was IT security which is part of RSM’s audit methodology.

“It was an aspect that our previous auditors hadn’t focused on, but RSM brought it to our attention, and it turned out to be a crucial area for improvement,” said McAuley.

The collaboration with RSM has been more than just an audit; the transition process has been seamless, on-time, proactive and filled with ongoing dialogue that has helped J-Tech address issues and get guidance ahead of time.

“It’s been an audit with care and attention,” said McAuley.

As J-Tech looks to the future, their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and strong partnerships like the one with RSM will undoubtedly continue to drive their success in the primary produce industry.