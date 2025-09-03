ISO 9001, applied: Why SEW EURODRIVE’s quality system earns trust

Image: SEW Eurodrive

SEW‑EURODRIVE treats ISO 9001 as a customer‑first discipline, not a box to tick. HSEQ Compliance Coordinator Steven Alam explains how that mindset cuts risk and keeps drives performing.

Ask SEW‑EURODRIVE about ISO 9001 and you’ll hear a phrase that sums up the culture: “The quality you walk past is the quality you accept.” In other words, no one at SEW will accept ‘walking past’ a product that doesn’t meet their exacting quality standards.

For HSEQ Compliance Coordinator Steven Alam, the standard is a practical framework. “Quality management is about meeting customer requirements consistently,” he said. “The ISO system keeps you focused on customers – on the risks that could affect them and the opportunities to improve.”

Plenty of firms are certified. The difference, said Alam, is depth of implementation. “Meeting the standard isn’t hard. Using it to drive outcomes for customers takes requires much more. Our management systems go well beyond ISO 9001 requirements.”

That shows up across the lifecycle. Before a drive is built, applications engineers model duties and size components; designs pass multiple review gates. In production, incoming parts are inspected, modifications verified, and assemblies tested – then the tests are checked. “At each step there’s a quality activity to minimise risk. And if something isn’t right, anyone can stop the job and flag it,” Alam said.

A common ISO‑aligned system runs across SEW’s Australian facilities, reinforced by training and internal audits. The pay‑off is fewer failures and lower warranty rates – real assurance for engineering managers, OEMs and procurement teams who can’t afford surprises.

“Plenty of suppliers are certified. What matters is how deeply the system is embedded into our culture,” he said. “At SEW-EURODRIVE, the system is real. It’s a vital starting point that guides the way we design, build and support drives – and it always comes back to the customer.”

Driving Australian Industry since 1982 www.sew-eurodrive.com.au