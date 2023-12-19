Is the upcoming Olympic Year where Australian Manufacturing makes a long jump?

Image supplied: Adobe Stock

With 2023 drawing to a close, we have cause to be optimistic, writes Dr Jens Goennemann, managing director of the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre. But time is of the essence.

Such sense of urgency transpires when my team and I connect with manufacturers as we continue to meet businesses across Australia as part of our national program.

So far, our Australian Manufacturing Matters roadshow has taken us to Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane, with more regional locations planned in early 2024. At each event, the discussion has been consistent and clear: targeted government assistance is greatly appreciated – and without exception if we want to see Australian manufacturing capability to progress.

This was evidenced by hearing from many manufacturers in the room who had co-invested with government through one of four AMGC’s project funds. These investments, strategically aligned with government priorities, have helped businesses scale and team up with leading research institutions along the way.

Australia has slightly advanced in making more complex and diverse products onshore. Our mantra to compete on value not on cost and to embrace the broader manufacturing value chain is starting to make an impact. Yet, we are far from reaching the finish line.

Four months ago, Harvard Kennedy School Growth Lab released its latest Complexity Index that ranks 133 countries. This long running data set captures products countries trade on a global scale and in doing so builds a picture of how complex, diverse, and globally competitive a country is relative to its peers.

Australia ranks 93rd between Uganda and Pakistan. The lowest of any OECD nation by 15 positions, behind the second lowest, and significantly lower than what our level of collective wealth suggests. The more disturbing fact is that this position is the lowest we have ranked since Harvard started the study back in 1995.

The ability to manufacture complex and diverse products offers a solution to many things, which has been proven time and again by nations such as Germany, Japan, South Korea, Sweden, Austria, and numerous others. Making things are not only a pathway to maintain our prosperity (which will otherwise dwindle) but can tackle the challenges of the day and of the future. How about decarbonising iron ore onshore and to our highest Australian standards rather than leaving this to other countries which are, let us say, a bit more robust in processing commodities?

Competitive manufacturing capability offers a country the ability to give its citizens better, more interesting jobs, and higher wages. Countries do not grow by producing more of the same. Countries do not grow equally – there is a pattern that they follow, and manufacturing is central to a nation’s advancement. That is why manufacturing is not a sector. It is a capability.

Beyond the headline Harvard ECI figure of 93rd, Australia’s industrial capability is sparse, and widely distributed, and where it is not sparse, it is sub-scale which is a major impediment to growth. Countries that can diversify do so by moving into nearby, or related products that require similar know how to build on their already existing capabilities.

Australia’s opportunities to diversify are sparse – just like the makeup of its manufacturing industry, however, there are solutions. Take for example AMGC’s project lead Omni Tanker in South-West Sydney which has diversified from composite road tankers to hydrogen pressure vessels for space. Omni Tanker was able built on its core capabilities because it saw an adjacent industry opportunity and was able to tap into AMGC’s program to turn its idea into a commercial outcome. Usually, it is not rocket science. In this case it was.

For Australia to grow its global influence, to diversify its capabilities, and to make more complex things, we must, as Harvard recommends, ‘take a strategic bets approach and back it in with solid policy and initiatives’.

The silver lining here is that unlike many industrial powerhouses, Australia has most of the raw materials we need on our doorstep – and nothing but opportunity to add value to them onshore to make more complex things we and the rest of the world needs.

Even better, we have a reasonable idea as to where these ‘strategic bets’ should take place with the Australian Government’s seven priority areas (previously six National Manufacturing Priorities) setting the direction with: renewable and low emissions technologies, medical science, transport, value add in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, value add in resources, defense capability and enabling capabilities key focus areas.

These seven priorities signal to manufacturers and the market more broadly that this is where we should be focusing our efforts, investments, capabilities, and energies because, as Harvard puts it, “few nearby opportunities call for coordinated long jumps into strategic areas with future diversification potential”.

I believe 2024 holds promise that we can take some long jumps – or strategic bets – with the assistance of substantial initiatives such as the $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund and the $392 million Industry Growth Program – targeted squarely at small-to-medium manufacturers.

We agree with Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese that “There is nothing we can do that is more important than making more things here”. Not everything, but the right things dare I add.

This is why next year holds so much promise for manufacturing. We have the resources and some funding. We have the areas of focus and most importantly – we have manufacturers eager to take their innovative products to the world.

Outside of funding initiatives, we could improve the use of procurement as a lever to spur growth – it is a significant weakness at all levels of Government. It pains me to hear manufacturers talk about losing business to international manufacturers, not because their products or services were not competitive, but because local procurement rules work against them. Worse is the decision by certain jurisdictions to buy from overseas rather than from interstate manufacturers because it was not made in their State.

In fact, procurement has been raised repeatedly during our roadshow. Manufacturers will always choose a purchase order over a handout any day as it gives them a customer.

One manufacturer who is in the business of making degradable wet-wipes reminded the audience of the true price tag of importing non-degradable wet-wipes from our offshore friends – basically importing 97 per cent of Chinese water.

Longer term, we should also be seeking to address issues around access to capital by providing low-risk capital and in smaller cheque sizes that allows manufacturers to grow without having them to place their family home on the line as a guarantee.

Industry policy is not easy. If you look around the world at what is working and study the programs that have demonstrated impact, then you will find that we have most of the ingredients for success.

The year 2024 brings with it substantive promise. Australia needs to have the public and political will to settle on goals and to ensure that these initiatives are around for the long-term so that we can take those long jumps towards an ECI ranking that better reflects the Australia I know we can be – smart!