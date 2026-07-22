The Salvation Army’s Salvos Stores Textile Recovery Facility (TRF) in Ipswich has welcomed mayor Teresa Harding, highlighting the facility’s role in textile recovery, waste reduction and the circular economy.

During the visit, Harding toured the site and met staff and volunteers involved in recovering, sorting and processing textiles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

Located in Ipswich, the facility supports textile reuse and recycling while providing local employment and volunteer opportunities.

Harding said the facility aligns with the city’s sustainability and economic development objectives.

“The Textile Recovery Facility demonstrates exactly the kind of cleaner, smarter and more sustainable industry we are welcoming into Ipswich,” Harding said.

“The Salvation Army’s investment in this facility strengthens our city’s circular economy, supports local employment and shows how community organisations and industry can work together to deliver lasting environmental and social outcomes.”

Salvos Stores Textile Recovery Facility representative Meriel Chamberlin said the visit highlighted the facility’s contribution to the local community.

“We are proud to call Ipswich home and to be building strong relationships with local government, industry and the community,” Chamberlin said.

“The Textile Recovery Facility is about much more than textile recovery. It creates opportunities for people to work, volunteer, develop skills, participate in meaningful work and be part of practical solutions that benefit both people and the environment.”

The facility recovers and processes textiles for reuse and recycling, helping extend the life of materials and reduce waste.

Volunteer engagement also remains a key part of the operation. Ricky Lester, who oversees volunteer engagement at the facility, said volunteers play an important role in its success.

“Our volunteers bring incredible energy and commitment to this work. They help create positive environmental outcomes while building connections, developing skills and contributing to their local community.”

According to The Salvation Army, the facility demonstrates how collaboration between government, community organisations, volunteers and industry can support circular economy initiatives while delivering social, environmental and economic outcomes.