IperionX’s HAMR furnace delivered and installed

Image: IperionX

IperionX has announced its commercial-scale HAMR titanium furnace has been delivered and successfully installed at the new Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia.

IperionX state the HAMR titanium furnace is similar in scale to a standard Kroll titanium furnace, and underpins competitive advantages of lower operating temperatures, higher efficiencies, shorter production cycle times, and higher product qualities.

The full development of IperionX’s Titanium Manufacturing Campus is advancing to plan, with first deoxygenation production of titanium powder scheduled to commence in mid-2024. Full run rate target capacity of at least 125 metric tons per year is anticipated for the end of 2024, which is expected to scale-up to full target production capacity of 2,000 metric tons per year in 2026.

IperionX’s stated its portfolio of patented titanium technologies can manufacture titanium powders, semi-finished titanium products, near-net shape forged titanium products and additively manufactured titanium components – with superior energy efficiency, lower costs and lower environmental impacts

Additionally its development of an innovative ‘end to end’ U.S. titanium supply chain will use scrap titanium and U.S. sourced titanium minerals to manufacture high-performance titanium products for advanced industries