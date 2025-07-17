Iondrive targets graphite recycling boost with CSIRO

Image: Björn Wylezich/stock.adobe.com

Iondrive Limited has launched a new project with Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, to develop a process for upgrading recovered graphite from spent lithium-ion batteries into anode-grade material.

The project, funded under the Graphite Research and Development (R&D) Grant Opportunity and CSIRO’s Kick-Start program, aims to enhance Iondrive’s Deep Eutectic Solvent (DES) platform. The technology already recovers critical metals from battery black mass and may now deliver a 25 per cent uplift in recycling revenue by adding graphite recovery to its operations.

Graphite accounts for about half the weight of a typical lithium-ion battery. While it is often overlooked in recycling due to its lower market value compared to lithium, nickel, and cobalt, global demand for anode-grade graphite is surging. Synthetic graphite, largely produced in China, currently sells for more than US$7,000 per tonne, according to Benchmark Minerals Intelligence.

Dr Ebbe Dommisse, CEO of Iondrive, said the initiative would support both commercial and environmental goals.

“Graphite makes up a significant portion of battery waste and has traditionally been under-utilised in recycling. This project aims to change that by producing anode-grade material, which adds both economic and environmental value to our platform,” Dommisse said.

The company’s three-stage pretreatment process has already demonstrated the ability to recover graphite effectively, while improving metal recovery from black mass.

The project began on 1 July and is scheduled for completion by November 2025. Total funding amounts to $84,000, and if successful, Iondrive will hold exclusive, royalty-free commercial rights to the resulting intellectual property.

Iondrive’s process differs from pyrometallurgical methods that destroy graphite during high-temperature treatment. Its DES-based hydrometallurgical process preserves graphite, creating a viable path to reuse it as a battery anode precursor.

“The project complements the Company’s broader commercialisation roadmap, which includes a Pilot Plant for the recovery of critical minerals from lithium-ion battery cathode material and expansion into other critical mineral processing opportunities,” Dommisse said.

As demand for locally sourced, sustainable battery materials grows, Iondrive’s graphite valorisation project may position the company as a leader in this emerging space.