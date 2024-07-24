IODS defence exhibition kicks off today in Perth

Image: CStock/stock.adobe.com

From 24 to 26 July, Perth will be home to the Indian Ocean Defence and Security (IODS) Conference and Exhibition, attended by some of the highest-ranking naval figures in the world along with close to 3,000 attendees.

This includes the Chiefs of Navy from the United States of America and Australia, as well as the United Kingdom’s First Sea Lord.

Acting premier Rita Saffioti said Perth is honoured to host IODS this year and welcomes all to attend.

“Western Australia is a critical player in the AUKUS partnership and IODS is a fantastic opportunity for those from overseas to see what our State has to offer,” said Saffioti.

“We’re really proud to be hosting dignitaries, senior military and major defence industry leaders from around the world for the fourth iteration of our home-grown defence conference.”

IODS marks the first time since the historic AUKUS partnership was announced in 2021 that admiral Lisa Franchetti, vice admiral Mark Hammond and admiral Sir Ben Key have met in Australia.

Defence industry minister Paul Papalia acknowledged AUKUS as one of the largest parts of the event and said he believes that WA is where “AUKUS gets real.”

“WA will be the home of Australia’s strategic ship building and nuclear-powered submarine maintenance, creating more than 4,000 new jobs over the next decade,” said Papalia.

“The Better Together Ball will raise funds and awareness for veterans and their families, and provide important support for RSLWA, Legacy WA and Police Legacy WA.”

Also in attendance will be Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force chief of Ssaff admiral Akira Saito; Singapore’s chief of navy rear admiral Sean Wat; Australia’s chief of army lieutenant general Simon Stuart; and Australia’s chief of air force air Marshal Stephen Chapel.

More than 500 Western Australian school students will have the opportunity to explore career options available to them in the defence industry by interacting with the over 100 exhibitors throughout the conference.

This year’s extended three-day program includes several defence and security events, including the Better Together Ball – a major fundraiser for RSLWA, Legacy WA and Police Legacy WA.

There will also be an IODS 2024 Innovation Awards that sees local organisations pitch their ideas and inventions to an international audience to compete for $40,000 worth of prizes.

Award finalists include a tactical assault parachute simulator and an uncrewed amphibious landing craft for transportation of troops and equipment.

The Indian Ocean Defence and Security Conference and Exhibition takes place between 24-26 July.

IODS has been organised through a partnership with the State Government and the AMDA Foundation with assistance from the Perth USAsia Centre and support from over 20 corporate sponsors.





