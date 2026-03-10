Visitor registration is now open for the Indian Ocean Defence & Security (IODS) 2026 Conference and Exhibition, returning to the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre from 26–28 May 2026.

Presented by the Western Australian Government and Defence West, and organised by AMDA Foundation, IODS has firmly established its place on the region’s defence and industry events calendar. Building on its track record of attracting senior defence leaders, government representatives and former ministers from Australia and abroad, IODS 2026 will deliver a carefully developed conference program and an expanded industry exhibition.

Produced by the Perth USAsia Centre, the IODS 2026 Conference will explore themes driving the evolution of Australian industrial capability: AUKUS integration, regional security, naval shipbuilding and sustainment, critical minerals, and advanced sovereign manufacturing. For Australian manufacturers, these are not abstract policy discussions – they translate directly into longterm programs, supply chain opportunities and investment decisions.

Among the confirmed speakers are:

• Vice Admiral Mark Hammond AO, Chief of Navy, Royal Australian Navy

• Vice Admiral Jonathan Mead AO RAN, Director General, Australian Submarine Agency

• Vice Admiral Stephen Moorhouse CBE, Fleet Commander, Royal Navy

• Mr Masayuki Eguchi, Executive Vice President, Integrated Defense & Space Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Hon Kim Beazley AC, Former Australian Minister for Defence

• Hon Stephen Smith, Former Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs

• Ms Tania Constable PSM, CEO, Minerals Council of Australia

• Mr Aaron Morey, CEO, Chamber of Minerals and Energy WA

They are joined by foreign policy experts including Dr Kurt Campbell and Mr Abraham Denmark from The Asia Group, and Admiral (Prof.) Jayanath Colombage, former Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy, who will lead indepth discussions on regional stability, maritime security and the implications for industry.

Western Australia is central to delivering the 2024 National Defence Strategy, with major upgrades at HMAS Stirling to support nuclearpowered submarines under AUKUS, and the Henderson Precinct evolving as a hub for naval shipbuilding and sustainment. IODS 2026 offers manufacturers a unique platform to engage directly with these programs, understand future capability requirements, and position their businesses in global and regional supply chains.

Alongside the IODS Conference, a significantly expanded industry exhibition – now 50% larger – together with the event’s Careers Program, will connect primes, SMEs, technology innovators, students and veterans, helping to build the workforce and industrial base needed for Australia’s longterm defence commitments.

Exhibition and sponsorship opportunities are available, and visitor registration is now open.

To secure your place at the centre of Australia’s defence and security industrial conversation, visit http://iods.com.au.