IODS 2024 event attracting international naval attention

The 2024 Indian Ocean Defence & Security conference and exhibition (IODS 2024) has achieved landmark status in the international naval community, with news that the naval chiefs of all three AUKUS nations and Japan will attend this year’s event in Perth in July.

Australia’s Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, will join United Kingdom First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key, US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti and chief of staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Admiral Ryō Sakai, at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre from 24-26 July.

The gathering will mark the first time the Chiefs of Navy for all three AUKUS nations have been in Australia at the same time.

They will join a cast of Australian and international experts, including nuclear submarine builders, regional security experts and key Australian industry decision makers, for three days of topical, curated discussion panels, networking opportunities, an industry dinner and exhibition. As a new, larger iteration of the established Indian Ocean security event, IODS 2024 will be the first to be held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, and the first to feature a comprehensive industry exhibition.

Naval Cooperation In Focus

The AUKUS member navy chiefs will take part in a panel discussion on “Naval cooperation in the Indian Ocean”, reflecting the increasing importance of the region. The session will investigate the premise that naval cooperation alone can’t solve all common challenges, but progress is virtually impossible without it. The session will discuss what’s next in naval cooperation, “beyond multilateral exercises such as Malabar and Talisman Sabre”.

Western Australian Defence Industry Minister Paul Papalia said having key naval figures attend IODS 2024 reflected the critical importance of Western Australia in the acquisition of conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines that will be based at HMAS Stirling.

“Having all three AUKUS nations’ Chiefs of Navy attend our Indian Ocean Defence & Security Conference reinforces Western Australia’s central role in delivering and the ongoing sustainment of nuclear submarines,” he said.

Program Highlights Security, Industry, Partnerships

With the majority of Indian Ocean Defence & Security Conference program topics now released, delegates will hear from key speakers on a range of themes.

The panel session “A World Adrift – Global Instability and the Indian Ocean” will examine how the world is evolving faster than we’re adapting, with challenges to the environment, to sovereignty and to global security occurring more often, in more places and through more vectors than ever before. This session will set the stage for how government-industry partnerships, international cooperation and new intellectual approaches can contribute to our collective resilience in the face of uncertainty.

In what will no doubt be one of the most popular panels of the event, the “Implications of AUKUS for industry” session will examine how Defence and state and federal governments will partner with industry to deliver on AUKUS capability, and how the new technologies and capabilities it brings to Australia may transform elements of the Australian defence industry.

This session will feature Eric Chewning, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development of HII Group, which in April this year announced its Newport News Shipbuilding division had delivered its eleventh Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, USS New Jersey, to the US Navy.

The panel discussion “The human factor” will delve in to Australia’s need to prepare a workforce to employ advanced technologies and conduct complex production and maintenance processes, in a world where scaling up defence production can no longer be achieved at short notice. Australia will need to produce a high-quality workforce to deliver the AUKUS submarines and accompanying technologies, and to demonstrate the nation’s trustworthiness as a custodian of nuclear propulsion capabilities.

The session “Infrastructure, Defence and Security” will examine Western Australia’s readiness to host and secure visiting nuclear-powered submarines, and how Australia’s supporting infrastructure needs to evolve to support its defence ambitions. Panel members in this session will include Rear Admiral (Retired) Phil Spedding, Defence Advocate for the Government of Western Australia, and Babcock Managing Director (AUKUS International) and former Royal Navy Second Sea Lord Sir Nick Hine.

As a platform for engagement on issues of national and regional importance, the IODS 2024 conference and exhibition comes at a pivotal period for Australia and its Indian Ocean partner nations.

“Through the AUKUS partnership and its provision of nuclear-powered submarines, Australia is now implementing a strategy that will transform our defence industry and our relationships with our regional and international partners for decades to come,” said Justin Giddings, CEO of IODS 2024 organiser AMDA Foundation.

“At the same time, regional shifts in projection of national power are increasing focus on the Indian Ocean and Australia’s role and capability as a major participant in the region, both independently and as part of the Quad international partnership.

“This increased regional focus is reflected by the quality of both conference speakers and exhibitors at IODS, perhaps best illustrated by the presence of the chiefs of the naval forces of Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia.

“The 2024 Indian Ocean Defence & Security conference and exhibition will provide opportunities for engagement on pressing issues and will increase understanding between partner nations. It will highlight potential paths for regional security, and how Australian and international industry capability may help deliver desired outcomes.”

The 2024 Indian Ocean Defence & Security conference and exhibition will take place at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre from 24-26 July.