IO-Link Powers Up Australia’s Factories

The Australian manufacturing landscape is continuously embracing Industry 4.0 technologies to remain competitive in a globalised market. One key technology in this transformation is IO-Link, a point-to-point communication protocol revolutionising sensor and actuator interactions in the manufacturing world.

ifm efector offers a range of IO-Link enabled sensors and devices that contribute to the efficiency and intelligence of manufacturing processes.

What if your sensors and actuators are not just sending a yes-or-no signal, but they could transmit detailed information about their health, performance, process value, and environment? That’s the magic of IO-Link.

Take a simple example of a photoelectric sensor that is traditionally used to provide an on/off signal to detect the presence of a certain object. Often in an industrial area where there is a lot of dust, the face of the sensor could be covered with dust particles, and you may no longer be getting a reliable signal. With the IO-Link variant of the same photoelectric sensor from ifm, now you will be able to get the actual distance to an object along with the reflectivity and it can even provide you with an alarm when the sensor face is covered with dust. The operator can then clean the sensor before it fails contributing to an increased overall equipment effectiveness.

Also, IO-Link offers several key advantages, such as being an open protocol, a standardised and efficient wiring system, being able to remotely configure and monitor, and obtaining more accurate data from the sensors.

In addition, one of IO-Link’s great advantages is the automated data backup of the sensor data that takes place in the background. Each sensor (device) sends its parameter sets automatically to the IO-Link master. There, they will be mirrored and stored as a backup. If a sensor needs to be replaced due to failure or damage, the data is exchanged automatically with the new device. This reduces machine downtime and the workload of the service and maintenance staff significantly.

All these benefits lead to reduced overall costs, increased process efficiency, and improved machine availability. IO-Link has already been widely used in several industries in Australia as below:

Food and beverage: Monitoring product temperature, pressure, and fill levels for precise control and improved quality. Many of ifm’s food & beverage customers have mentioned that the solution allows for increased availability of data. This, in turn, opens for features like condition monitoring, optimised CIP solutions, and enhanced valve control.

Packaging: Optimising filling lines, tracking product movement, and ensuring package integrity.

Mining and resources: Remote sensor data for equipment health monitoring and improved safety.

Water and Wastewater: Whether you are working with water at the source, using industrial or ultrapure water for the treatment and recovery of drinking water, the IO-Link solutions can bring many benefits from reducing the time required for wiring, being able to monitor your assets remotely and gathering quality data throughout the process, ensuring your brand image is protected.

With more exciting technologies such as IO-Link safety and IO-Link wireless on the horizon, this is just the start of a megatrend. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global IO-Link market generated $6.10 billion in 2020 and it is projected to reach $74.08 billion by 2030.

IO-Link is not just technology, it’s a mindset shift. It’s about embracing data-driven insights and empowering sensors to become active participants in the manufacturing process. The future of manufacturing lies not just in machines, but in the data, they generate and the intelligence they communicate.

