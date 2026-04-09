The federal government has unveiled the first pilot projects under its Investor Front Door initiative, aimed at strengthening Australia’s economic resilience, fuel security and critical minerals capacity.

Announced on 9 April in a joint release with the treasurer Jim Chalmers, infrastructure minister Catherine King and industry and innovation minister Tim Ayres, the initiative is designed to streamline engagement between major project developers and government.

The Investor Front Door will provide a more coordinated pathway through approvals processes, helping to fast-track projects deemed to be in the national interest. The first four pilot projects have the potential to contribute up to $20 billion in investment and are focused on key sectors including renewable fuels, critical minerals, freight infrastructure and hydrogen production.

Among the selected projects is HAMR Energy’s Renewable Fuel Project spanning Victoria and South Australia, which will develop two facilities to convert biomass into low-carbon liquid fuels. The project is expected to strengthen domestic fuel production, support regional jobs and reduce emissions across sectors such as aviation and shipping.

In Western Australia, Ardea Resources’ Kalgoorlie Nickel Project has also been chosen. The project is described as one of the largest nickel and cobalt resources in Australia and could produce 30,000 tonnes of nickel and 2,000 tonnes of cobalt annually over a 40-year period. It is expected to support global demand for critical minerals and reinforce Australia’s position in clean energy supply chains.

A third project, New Energy Transport’s Wilton Project located south-west of Sydney, proposes a large-scale zero-emission heavy road freight depot. This would form part of a broader network of electric freight hubs between major cities, aimed at reducing reliance on diesel and imported fuels while strengthening supply chain resilience.

The fourth initiative, the Murchison Green Hydrogen Project in Western Australia, will focus on producing green ammonia at scale using wind and solar energy. The project is intended to serve as a model for commercial-scale hydrogen development and open new export opportunities to Asia and Europe.

The government said the projects could deliver hundreds of jobs during construction and ongoing operations, while addressing broader economic priorities such as productivity and resilience amid global uncertainty. Recent supply chain disruptions linked to conflict in the Middle East have underscored the importance of building sovereign capability in critical industries.

Under the pilot programme, project developers will be assigned a dedicated engagement manager to assist with regulatory requirements, approvals and identifying appropriate government financing options. The pilot will run until mid-2027, with the selected projects described as “pioneering and experimental” efforts in the national interest.