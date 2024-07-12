Investment to drive down emissions in heavy industry

Image: Leonid/stock.adobe.com

Australian industries are being supported to cut more than 1 million tonnes of climate pollution a year with a $91 million investment under the Powering the Regions Fund from the Federal Government.

The Powering the Regions Fund is supporting 6 new projects to help significantly cut emissions from some of Australia’s largest emitters.

Each dollar of support will unlock 2 dollars of industry investment in these projects.

The projects will lower energy use, swap out fossil fuels with cleaner alternatives, and cut more than 1 million tonnes of climate pollution each year, the equivalent of taking over 240,000 cars off our roads.

minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic said the investment highlights that Australian industry is critical to delivering a Future Made in Australia.

“We know they’re working hard to cut emissions, power our economy, and create a greener future, that’s why we’re ensuring they have the right support in place to make the most of new technologies and seize opportunities in a shifting global economy,” said Husic.

“Through these investments we’re continuing to back Australian industry and help them transition to net-zero, because a country that makes things creates strong businesses and more high-paid jobs.”

These include projects in the aluminium, mining, fuel refining, and chemical production industries, which will create new jobs and support existing jobs in regional communities across Australia.

The 6 grants include: