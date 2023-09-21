Investing in Victoria’s manufacturing growth and jobs

The Victorian Government is backing manufacturers across the state to expand their operations and boost their innovation and manufacturing capability – creating 138 new local jobs.

Minister for Manufacturing Sovereignty Ben Carroll announced 14 small and medium sized Victorian manufacturers will share in $3.2 million of funding through the Made in Victoria – Manufacturing Growth Program.

The program is providing grants of up to $250,000 to support businesses to introduce advanced technology, boost productivity and competitiveness, and create local jobs.

The co-funded projects involve total investments of more than $16 million, with the businesses operating in a variety of manufacturing sectors including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, mining, construction, and machinery and equipment.

Among the recipients is chassis manufacturer ARV Chassis and Trailers based in Somerton, who will purchase new equipment to grow their core production processes – creating 30 new jobs.

ARV Chassis and Trailers Managing Director Harmel Singh spoke about wha the grant will mean for the business.

“This grant will support us to generate more employment opportunities in the Australian-made caravan industry and contribute to the local economy,” he said.

Mordialloc based business Not a Trace Foods, a health food manufacturer, will grow its allergen-free food production line, with the expansion set to create 21 new jobs.

Underpinned by the Made in Victoria 2030: Manufacturing Statement, the program is a key part of the Labor Government’s suite of targeted investments to drive innovation and strengthen local supply chains in our advanced manufacturing sector as Carroll explained.

“Manufacturing is critical to growing our economy – that’s why we’re backing local businesses to innovate and adopt new technologies, to drive investment, compete globally and create good local jobs at home,” he said.

These initiatives include the $21 million Manufacturing and Industry Sovereignty Fund, the $15 million Industry R&D Infrastructure Fund, the $20 million Australian Medtech Manufacturing Centre, and the $4.5 million Digital Jobs for Manufacturing Program.

Manufacturing is a driving force of the Victorian economy, employing more than 250,000 people, contributing $33 billion to the state’s economy each year, and providing 30 per cent of the nation’s manufacturing output.

For a full list of recipients, visit business.vic.gov.au/manufacturinggrowth.