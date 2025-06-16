Inventory management key to maintaining a competitive edge

Image: stock/stock.adobe.com

For Australia’s discrete manufacturers, inventory management is pivotal in ensuring the smooth operation of production processes, maintaining product quality, and achieving sustainable growth.

Efficient inventory management helps manufacturers save resources, cut costs, and avoid disruptions. This is especially relevant to Australia’s discrete manufacturers.

According to the data, strong inventory management has helped Australian manufacturers to maintain their competitive edge. The Grant Thornton 2024 Manufacturing Benchmarking report found that manufacturers with strong inventory turnover ratios averaged 8.5. This figure highlights the importance of effectively managing stock levels to meet customer demand without overproducing.

By improving inventory turnover, manufacturers can free up money. You can use this money for other parts of the business, like research and development or training workers.

Technology plays a crucial role in modern inventory management. Advanced software solutions enable real-time tracking of inventory levels, automate reordering processes, and provide valuable insights through data analytics.

These tools help manufacturers forecast demand more accurately, reducing the risk of stockouts or overstock situations. As a result, businesses can operate more efficiently and make informed decisions based on current market trends.

The significance of inventory management for discrete manufacturers

Inventory management is not just about storing goods. It strategically manages the movement of materials and components to support production goals while minimising associated costs. For discrete manufacturers, effective inventory management is crucial for several reasons:

Ensuring production flow: Maintaining adequate inventory levels of raw materials and components is essential to prevent production disruptions and delays. Stockouts can lead to downtime, missed deadlines, and potential losses in revenue.

Maintaining product quality: Consistent product quality relies on the availability of the right components at the right time. Inventory management ensures that production lines have the necessary materials to produce high-quality products consistently.

Optimising resource use: Allocate resources efficiently to avoid overstocking and under-stocking. This reduces carrying costs, such as storage expenses and insurance premiums and minimises the risk of obsolescence.

Enhancing customer satisfaction: Promptly fulfilling customer orders and maintaining product availability is essential for customer satisfaction. Inventory management is critical in preventing stockouts that lead to backorders and unhappy customers.

Inventory management challenges in discrete manufacturing

Inventory management in discrete manufacturing presents a unique set of challenges.

Discrete manufacturers often deal with products that have intricate bills of materials (BOMs). These require the tracking and management of numerous components and subassemblies. This complexity increases the risk of stockouts or excess inventory if not carefully managed.

Additionally, components may have different lead times, meaning some may take longer to procure than others. Managing inventory with varied lead times requires careful planning and coordination to ensure materials are available when needed.

Australian manufacturers are particularly vulnerable, with events like the COVID-19 pandemic exposing Australia’s supply chain weaknesses and reliance on imports. Supply chain management can make or break Australian manufacturers. Poor inventory planning can leave manufacturers without essential materials and components.

Production schedule changes, common in discrete manufacturing, can also disrupt inventory plans, leading to stock shortages or excess inventory. This highlights the need for flexibility in inventory management practices.

Discrete manufacturers operating multiple facilities or warehouses need a centralised inventory management system to track and manage stock across different locations. This centralised approach ensures visibility and control over inventory movement, preventing discrepancies and optimising resource use.

ERP system benefits the backbone of inventory management

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems have emerged as powerful tools for Australian discrete manufacturers to manage inventory. These integrated systems provide a centralised platform to streamline inventory processes, from demand forecasting and procurement to inventory tracking and replenishment.

Key features of ERP systems that support effective inventory management include:

Demand Forecasting: ERP systems utilise historical sales data, market trends, and external factors to predict future demand, enabling informed inventory replenishment decisions.

Material Requirements Planning (MRP): These modules create schedules for buying and receiving materials based on production and inventory.

Inventory Tracking and Replenishment: ERP systems provide real-time visibility into inventory levels across all locations, enabling proactive replenishment to maintain adequate stock levels.

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Integration: ERP systems can integrate with specialised WMS software to optimise warehouse operations, improve picking efficiency, and reduce inventory discrepancies.

Benefits of manufacturing ERP for inventory management

Implementing ERP-driven inventory management strategies can bring significant benefits to discrete manufacturers:

Reduced production downtime: ERP systems minimise production disruptions and downtime by ensuring timely availability of materials and components.

Improved product quality: The timely availability of the right components and materials ensures consistent product quality.

Reduced inventory costs: ERP-driven inventory management optimises inventory levels, reducing carrying costs and preventing obsolescence.

Enhanced customer satisfaction: Prompt order fulfilment and reduce the risk of stockouts, leading to improved customer satisfaction.

Improved cash flow: Optimised inventory levels free up capital, improving cash flow and financial flexibility.

Enhanced decision-making: ERP systems provide real-time data and insights into inventory performance, enabling data-driven decision-making.

Managing inventory across multiple facilities

ERP software plays a crucial role in managing inventory across multiple facilities or warehouses. These systems provide a centralised platform to track and manage stock levels across different locations. This ensures visibility and control over inventory movement.

These ERP features can also streamline inter-facility transfers, optimising the movement of goods between locations. This helps to minimise transportation costs and ensure timely availability of materials at the right production facility.

By centralising inventory management, ERP software enhances operational efficiency, reduces stock shortages or sell outs, prevents overstocking, and improves decision-making. This approach is easy to use. It reduces delays and lowers costs. It also ensures that each facility has the materials it needs to meet demand.

Utilising powerful inventory tools

Inventory management is essential to Australia’s manufacturing success, ensuring production flow, maintaining product quality, and optimising resource use.

Harnessing the power of technology is key to Australian manufacturers improving inventory management.

ERP systems have emerged as powerful tools for managing inventory effectively. They provide centralised control, data-driven insights, and streamlined processes.

Utilising powerful inventory tools through ERP systems is crucial for Australian manufacturers to optimise stock levels, reduce waste, and improve production efficiency. These systems enable real-time tracking, enhance decision-making, and ensure seamless inventory control, ultimately boosting productivity and profitability across operations.

Choosing a solution that works

M1 ERP from ECI Solutions stands out as a powerful choice for inventory management for Australia’s discrete manufacturers. It offers a comprehensive suite of features and capabilities that empower manufacturers to optimise inventory processes and achieve sustainable growth.

This cloud-based ERP software has an integrated material requirements planning (MRP) module. It generates detailed schedules for purchasing and receiving materials based on production plans and inventory levels. This automated approach procures materials in the right quantities and times. This supports production schedules, preventing disruptions and delays.

In addition to its MRP capabilities, M1 provides real-time visibility into inventory levels across all locations. It enables manufacturers to make informed decisions about inventory replenishment and distribution. Centralised control keeps stock levels balanced, reducing costs and preventing outdated inventory.

With M1 ERP, Australia’s discrete manufacturers can streamline inventory management processes, enhance decision-making, and achieve significant benefits. This includes reduced costs, improved efficiency, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Author – Hilary Johnson, product marketing manager, ECI Solutions