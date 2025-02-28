International research strengthened by $680,000 investment

Image: tippapatt/stock.adobe.com

A $680,000 investment by the Global Connections Fund (GCF) is set to support international research collaboration between Australia and the Republic of Korea for science and technology.

Australian researchers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be backed by the fund to work with Korean partners on international research in priority areas, including:

The grant aims to strengthen engagement between researchers and industries while promoting commercialisation outcomes. The research will focus on priority areas of importance to both Australia and the Republic of Korea.

Currently, GCF funding is administered by the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE) to enhance future-focused science and technological research.

After this round, the Department of Industry, Science and Resources will continue to support international collaboration between the two countries through the Global Science and Technology Diplomacy Fund.

Applications for the final round of the GCF will close on 11 May 2025.

This comes after $6.3 million in grants as part of Round 2 of the Global Science and Technology Diplomacy Fund – Strategic Element (GSTDF-SE).

“Our researchers are globally respected, nowhere more than amongst our regional friends who recognise the importance of cutting-edge technology to develop their own economies,” said minister for Industry and Science, Hon. Ed Husic.

“Collaborations with our nearest neighbours underscore our commitment to play a constructive role in the region, while also addressing our biggest challenges at home.”