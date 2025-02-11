International project to support transition to clean energy

Image: Negro Elkha/stock.adobe.com

An international team – led by Swinburne University of Technology researchers – is developing new electrolysers to support Australia’s transition to clean energy.

Swinburne University of Technology researchers Associate Professor Rosalie Hocking and associate professor Andrew Ang are on the project which is set to strengthen Australia’s capability in domestic manufacturing for renewable technologies.

“This grant enables us to tackle key challenges in scaling up electrolysers by innovating catalyst design and electrode manufacturing, advancing CO₂ reduction technologies for a sustainable energy future,” said associate professor Hocking.

Hydrogen electrolysers enable the production of clean hydrogen from water using renewable electricity. This process provides a high-energy, low-emission alternative for sectors that are challenging to electrify, such as heavy transport and industrial processing.

By 2050, CSIRO predicts that the manufacturing of hydrogen electrolysers industry could generate $1.7 billion in revenue and 4,000 jobs, plus $1.2 billion and 1,000 jobs from installation services. Ang says a key part of making this a reality is reducing costs.

“The cost of manufacturing is often overlooked in new technologies despite being a critical consideration in any scalable technology,” said Ang.

“By scaling up these cutting-edge electrode systems, the project will contribute to the development of next-generation electrolysers that support Australia’s transition to clean energy.”

The international collaboration between Swinburne’s Chemistry and Mechanical Engineering team and Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakhon (RMUTP) in Thailand will examine innovative ways to fabricate catalysts materials and Australia’s capacity to scale those technologies.

This project aims to develop innovative copper oxide (CuOx) and multimetal oxide catalyst systems for the production of value-added C2+ products, such as hydrocarbons and syngas, using renewable energy in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers.

By advancing catalyst design and optimising manufacturing techniques, the project addresses key challenges related to cost and scalability in the deployment of hydrogen production technologies.

Hocking said that international partnerships are essential for building Australia’s science and research capabilities.

“Employing innovative techniques like thermal spray will help position Australia as a global leader in renewable technology development,” said Hocking.