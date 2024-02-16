Image: RHJ/stock.adobe.com

International Graphite announces progress to commercialisation, driving the production of Australia’s graphite industry.

The company has installed and commissioned a new qualification-scale graphite micronising plant located in Collie, Western Australia, to produce graphite that will be tested by future national and international customers.

The process of micronising is one of the first steps in producing anode material which is crucial in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries.

Western Australian government welcomes this announcement as International Graphite continues to grow Collie’s transitioning economy and create an influx of jobs for the southwest.

Premier Rodger Cook said “It’s great to see how funding through the State Government’s Collie Futures Fund is encouraging businesses like International Graphite to choose Collie as a base.”

International Graphite has plans to establish a fully integrated mine to market graphite operation in Western Australia. With the graphite mine and concentrate production facility in Springdale and the battery anode facilities in Collie.

Regional development minister Don Punch said, “This is an exciting milestone for International Graphite, and an exciting signpost in Collie’s journey as we build resilience through economic diversification.”

International customers seeking micronised graphite for industrial and battery applications have expressed interest and submitted enquiries to International Graphite.

The government has invested more than $660 million to the Just transition for Collie which is assisting in the economies move away from dependence on coal.

Details of this include prioritising investments that attract new major projects across different industries to the town.

This successful commission for International Graphite makes the step to the international market one step closer.