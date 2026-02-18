With advanced CNC machining, knife cutting, and a reputation for solving tough problems, Motion’s Wittenbaker Engineering Services is fast becoming a go-to for complex metal manufacturing and repairs.

When Motion brought Wittenbaker Engineering Services into the fold, they weren’t just acquiring machines – they were investing in people who knew how to use them. Based in Western Australia, Wittenbaker has built its name on technical know-how, tight tolerances, and a willingness to take on the jobs others turn down.

“CNC machining is a crowded space,” says Harrison Hart, Operations Manager at Wittenbaker. “But what sets us apart is our ability to tackle the complex, high-precision work others walk away from. It’s not just about having the machines – it’s about knowing how to push them to their limits.”

Wittenbaker’s CNC machines – including both lathes and mills – are computer-controlled tools capable of executing intricate metalwork with a high degree of accuracy. They’re used for a range of component manufacturing and refurbishment projects, primarily in steel. What makes the team stand out isn’t just the equipment, but the technical expertise to deliver on difficult briefs.

The facility’s new knife cutter is another asset that’s expanding local capabilities. A three-axis machine designed for soft-cut gaskets, it enables the team to produce flange gaskets and custom shapes in-house – a first for Motion’s WA operations. “We’ve always had knife cutting on the east coast,” explains Harrison, “but this is the first time we’ve brought that capability to WA. It’s already reducing lead times and giving customers more flexibility …