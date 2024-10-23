Inovor Technologies graduates from Lockheed Martin Program

Image: Inovor Technologies

Inovor Technologies, an Adelaide-based space and defence technology leader, has graduated from the Lockheed Martin Mentor Protégé Program.

This means the company becomes the third Australian company to achieve this milestone.

Inovor’s leadership team completed an intensive 12-month mentoring program with Lockheed Martin subject matter experts in Australia and the United States.

The tailored program covered core capabilities, including human resource processes, business ethics, contracting, product management, export controls, quality management systems, supply chain risk management, competitive intelligence and cyber security readiness.

Chief executive of Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand, Warren McDonald said the program’s achievement demonstrates Inovor’s dedication to becoming a world class innovator.

“Lockheed Martin Australia is proud to partner with leading small and medium-sized enterprises across the region to deliver a strategic uplift in capabilities that strengthens Australia’s sovereign defence and space industries,” said McDonald.

Lockheed Martin Australia’s regional director for Space, David Ball, said by exelerating core SME capabilities, the program delivers immediate impact strategically and in export opportunities.

“Throughout the program, Inovor Technologies demonstrated their ability to learn, adapt and grow, reinforcing their potential to compete in space and defence industries globally,” said Ball.

Founder and CEO of Inovor Technologies, Matt Tetlow, said the company is grateful for the opportunity to participate in the program and to develop capabilities to next the business to the next level.

“By accessing Lockheed Martin’s world-class subject matter experts, we have taken a major step forward in the capacity and competency of our leadership team that will significantly accelerate our ability to innovate and grow,” said Tetlow.

Inovor’s participation in the Mentor Protégé Program was jointly sponsored by Lockheed Martin Space and Lockheed Martin Australia’s Office of Australian Industrial Participation through the Global Supply Chain Program.