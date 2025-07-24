Innovative project to boost critical materials manufacturing

Image: Galina.stock.adobe.com

Swinburne University of Technology has received $4 million funding from Australia’s Economic Accelerator (AEA) Innovate program for two innovative projects, focusing on scaling up sovereign powder manufacturing and using space particles to improve critical mineral discovery.

From the funding, $2 million will be allocated to Professor Chris Berndt. Conducted in partnership with Australian technology and manufacturing company EntroMat, he will lead a project aimed at scaling up sovereign powder manufacturing of critical materials through sustainable advanced innovation.

“It will supercharge our advanced materials innovation pipeline—accelerating product development and fast-tracking commercialisation, bringing cutting-edge solutions developed in Australia to global markets,” said chief executive officer of EntroMat, Greg Lindsay.

The project aims to enhance efficient use of critical raw materials and to support a circular economy in advanced manufacturing by recovering and repurposing High Entropy Materials (HEMs) within Australia, thereby preventing the loss of valuable information and control over technology when importing.

“We will be transforming waste streams of metals into high-value alloys,” said Swinburne professor, Chris Berndt.

“These high-tech alloys are composed of recycled critical metals that are used in severe and aggressive environments.

“Our intellectual property and engineering innovation place Australia at the forefront for productivity and significant economic gains.”

The fund will also support a project led by Dr Federico Scutti. Partnering with mDetect, the project will focus on using muon tomography for exploring underground sites and improving mine safety.