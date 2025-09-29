The Federal Government’s Department of Industry, Science and Resources is funding innovative projects with $17.1 million in matched grant funding from the Industry Growth Program.

The Industry Growth Program (IGP) helps businesses commercialise their innovative new products, processes and services.

The program offers advice and grant opportunities to support start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Funding targets Australian Government priority areas for the National Reconstruction Fund and helps build manufacturing capability.

The latest grants include:

$4.4 million for Micro-X to commercialise a world first mini CT imaging device for use in ambulances. It will improve outcomes for stroke patients.

$4.9 million for Liquid Instruments to commercialise its next gen laboratory measuring device and pilot manufacturing in Australia.

$201,000 for Proheme Diagnostics to progress clinical trials. The innovative blood tests will revolutionise multiple sclerosis care by using AI diagnostics.

If you are looking for support to transform and significantly scale up your business, Apply for the Industry Growth Program Advisory Service and discover how to grow your business.

Eligible businesses can also apply for matched grant funding.