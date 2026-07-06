Specialist vehicle manufacturer Amtek has taken home a gong at the 2026 Endeavour Awards for its commitment to innovation and manufacturing excellence within the transport sector.

Led by chief executive officer Craig Little, the company continues to push the boundaries of design and delivery across emergency response, accessible transport and custom-built vehicle solutions.

The recognition reflects a focus on innovation embedded throughout the business, from engineering and design through to end-to-end project delivery.

“Being recognised as a finalist at the Endeavour Awards for the Innovation in Transport category means a great deal to the entire Amtek team,” said Little. “Innovation is a core part of how we operate, not just in the products we build, but in how we approach problem-solving, design, and delivery.”

Founded in 2013 by director Alan Moses, Amtek began as a small, highly skilled team specialising in ambulance and patient transport modifications. The business was established to address a gap in the market for purpose-built vehicles designed around real operational requirements.

Since then, the company has expanded, now delivering a diverse portfolio including wheelchair accessible vehicles, correctional transport, emergency and rescue vehicles, and bespoke builds for government, defence and commercial sectors. From its origins in Sydney, Amtek has grown into a national and global operation, underpinned by a commitment to collaboration and customer-focused design.

“At its core, Amtek exists to bring together a turn-key solution for our customers through end-to-end management through in house design, fabrication, and project delivery,” said Little.

Central to the company’s approach is its mission to build vehicles that “change lives and save lives”, supported by values of integrity, innovation, human-centred design and collaboration.

This philosophy is evident in one of its standout projects over the past year — a wheelchair accessible drop-floor conversion for the Ford Tourneo. Developed to address gaps in the accessible vehicle market, the solution introduces greater flexibility and inclusivity for users.

“This design includes a fold-flat ramp that provides additional storage space when a wheelchair is not in use, flexible seating configurations, and the ability to accommodate up to two wheelchair users,” Little said. “One of the most important features is that it allows wheelchair passengers to travel within the main cabin, rather than being positioned solely at the rear of the vehicle.”

Looking ahead, Amtek is focused on strengthening its position as a leader in specialist vehicle manufacturing, with continued investment in research and development and expansion across Australia.

“A key priority is ongoing investment in research and development across vehicle design and transport solutions,” said Little. “We also aim to continue growing Amtek as a recognised leader in the Australian vehicle manufacturing industry.”