Innovation challenge launched by AUKUS partners

Representational Image. Image: razihusin/stock.adobe.com

AUKUS partners have released the trilateral AUKUS Maritime Innovation Challenge 2025 to the very best technology across industrial and innovation sectors to each defence force.

The AUKUS Maritime Innovation Challenge 2025 seeks innovative solutions from industry and research institutions around the world to provide capability with a focus on undersea communications and control of autonomous systems.

“The launch of the AUKUS Maritime Innovation Challenge 2025 demonstrates how ASCA, industry and research sectors, with AUKUS partners are working to get the best of advanced capabilities to our warfighters faster,” said head of Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator, Major General Hugh Meggitt.

First held in 2024, the AUKUS Innovation Challenge series brings together the AUKUS innovation systems, so that capability can be rapidly developed and shared securely for the collective benefit of AUKUS partners.

Australia’s Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator (ASCA) will lead the Australian component, and work with the United Kingdom’s Defence and Security Accelerator and United States’ Defense Innovation Unit.

In February 2025, Advanced Design Technology and Penten entered into contracts with ASCA, following successful participation in last year’s AUKUS Electronic Warfare Innovation Challenge.

“It is fantastic to see AUKUS partners continue to harness the strength of our collective innovation ecosystems, to deliver best-of-breed technologies for our militaries,” said First Assistant Secretary AUKUS Advanced Capabilities, Stephen Moore.

The contracts, valued at a combined AUD $8 million, support the development and demonstration of electronic warfare prototypes that address Australian Defence Force operating requirements.