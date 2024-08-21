ARENA renewables startup showcase returns

Image: Panumas/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced that the 2024 ARENA Renewables Startup Showcase will return for a fifth year, with the gala to be held in Sydney on Thursday, 21 November.

Applications are now open for early-stage founders in the renewables, clean tech and climate tech sectors to be featured at this event.

The event aims to connect Australia’s most promising startups with Australia’s elite investment community, including leading angel investors, and the Venture Capital (VC), private equity and corporate VC community.



The showcase has been designed to highlight up-and-coming renewable, clean tech and climate tech startups that are looking to raise capital or expand in the next two to three years.

It gives these companies a valuable opportunity to present directly to investors, position themselves to secure funding, and attract future partners.

“The work that startups are doing in the renewable energy and climate change sector is of critical importance if Australia is going to achieve its goal of net zero emissions,” said CEO of ARENA, Darren Miller.

The ARENA Renewables Startup Showcase has become the premier event to ensure these visionary founders are connected with the right investors so that innovation in this sector continues to thrive. It’s exciting to again partner with Innovation Bay to present the Showcase and introduce the next generation of renewable technology to the world.”



The program takes place over a series of weeks, offering startups the chance to engage with the broader Innovation Bay community of founders and investors in the lead-up to the event.



Start-ups that have previously been featured at the Showcase include electrolyser technology developer and manufacturer Hysata.

Hysata was featured at last year’s event and which recently raised a $111m USD Series B funding round led by bp Ventures and Templewater.

5B, RayGen, MGA Thermal, Infravision, Renewable Metals, Sicona and Novalith are other notable companies that have taken the stage at the event, many of which have also recently closed impressive funding rounds.



Early-stage founders in the renewables, clean tech and climate tech sectors that are primed for funding are now invited to apply. Applications close at 11:59PM AEST on Monday, September 30, 2024.



Applications will be rigorously reviewed on a rolling basis by a carefully selected committee of technology, innovation, renewable and climate/clean tech leaders.

Startups will be selected each month until all Gala positions are filled, so companies are encouraged to submit their application as early as possible.

Ultimately, four companies will be selected to present at the Gala to an audience of Australia’s elite investment community.



Tickets to the 2024 ARENA Renewables Startup Showcase will go on sale in September.

In addition to the hand-selected startup features, guests will be treated to thought leadership on the future of emerging technologies in the renewable energy sector.

While guest speakers and panellists are yet to be announced, previous years have seen top experts in the space share their knowledge, insights and experience.