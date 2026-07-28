As foodpro 2026 entered its third day at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), visitors continued to explore the latest technologies shaping Australia’s food and beverage manufacturing sector.

From food processing equipment and packaging systems to edible printing, artificial intelligence and enterprise software, the exhibition highlighted practical solutions aimed at improving productivity, compliance and operational efficiency.

Exhibitors reported strong visitor attendance throughout the event, with live machinery demonstrations drawing consistent interest from manufacturers looking to modernise their operations.

Processing equipment remained a key attraction, with exhibitors demonstrating vegetable cutting and slicing systems while discussing workplace safety, production efficiency and compact equipment design. Live demonstrations also gave visitors a closer look at how automation is improving food manufacturing processes.

Compliance and food safety were recurring themes across the exhibition floor. New edible printing technology capable of printing directly onto products such as biscuits and marshmallows was showcased alongside certified food grade inks designed to meet industry requirements.

Digital technologies also featured prominently, with manufacturers exploring enterprise resource planning systems that integrate production, quality management, lot tracking, compliance and financial reporting into a single platform. As rising operating costs and regulatory requirements continue to affect the sector, many exhibitors focused on technologies that help manufacturers improve efficiency while maintaining quality standards.

Beyond the exhibition floor, visitors attended presentations on the Innovation Stage covering topics including artificial intelligence, automation and regulatory compliance. Food manufacturing facility design, digital transformation and emerging processing technologies also featured throughout the program.

With one day remaining, foodpro 2026 continues to highlight the industry’s focus on innovation, collaboration and practical solutions that support the future of Australian food and beverage manufacturing.