Innovate to Grow: New CSIRO health care program opens

Applications are now open for CSIRO’s eight-week Innovate to Grow program, helping Australian small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) transform health care innovation ideas into research and development (R&D) projects.



Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, invites SMEs developing health care solutions to apply for its latest Innovate to Grow program.

The free eight-week online course provides practical guidance and tools to help SMEs identify and refine R&D opportunities, build compelling R&D business cases, and navigate funding pathways.

CSIRO’s research director for Human Health, Dr Erica Bremner Kneipp, said more than 700 SMEs had benefitted from the program since its launch in 2020.

“Having a great idea is one thing. Turning that idea into a genuine health care solution means matching it to patient and clinical need and understanding the pathway to market,” Kneipp said.

“That pathway involves ensuring the innovation can be developed to ensure it is safe, effective, and can be manufactured, and alert to all regulatory requirements.

“CSIRO’s Innovate to Grow gives founders a structured way to stress-test their innovative ideas and plan their R&D project before any expensive lab work begins. This ultimately de-risks the idea and makes it more investable.”

The program connects SMEs with:

facilitators who understand both the science and commercial realities, to provide expert feedback;

researchers with project experience; and;

other SMEs, to share the journey.

George Maclean, founder of Medvatic, was an Innovate to Grow participant.

“Participating in the program is the best way you can access world-class research professionals to help you assess the viability of your idea.” Maclean said.

Innovate to Grow: Health Care Innovation is open to SMEs working in the following sub-sectors:

Biomedical devices.

Multi-omics, biostatistics and bioinformatics.

Medical imaging and genomics.

Drug discovery, vaccines and therapeutics.

Advanced cell models.

Digital health.

Public health and wellbeing.

Applications close on 13 July 2025.

To learn more, please visit here.