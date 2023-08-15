Industry throws support behind Waste Expo Australia 2023

With a growing focus in corporate and business circles on waste management, the circular economy and sustainable resource consumption, Waste Expo Australia 2023 comes at an opportune time for leaders to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities for the sector. Free registrations for the event have opened.

With a core theme of “Advancing Towards Sustainable Resource Recovery”, Waste Expo Australia features a multi-stream conference and exhibition that will showcase the best and brightest of the waste industry in Australia.

Held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre over two days from October 25-26, attendees interested in resource recovery, sustainability, environment, and circularity will have plenty to discover.

The annual conference attracts over 2,300 attendees, 60 conference speakers and more than 100 international and domestic suppliers including Bucher Municipal, EEA Group, Repurpose It, Komatsu, Eldan Recycling and TOMRA Collections.

Waste Expo Australia is the ultimate sourcing platform for waste and resource recovery sectors fostering an environment that encourages innovation, robust discussions and idea generation among industry leaders.

Warrick Grime from Bucher Municipal says as the company returns to exhibit at Waste Expo Australia for a third year, the opportunity to connect with customers and industry over two action-packed days is a time-efficient one.

“The waste management industry is in a period of transformation, with ideas like circularity and sustainability coming to the forefront of the national conversation. Being on the ground to connect with customers and fellow industry at Waste Expo Australia allows us to form valuable relationships and share ideas to move the industry forward.”

Waste Expo Australia is strongly supported by industry associations, with the Victorian Waste Management Association (VWMA), Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP) and Australian Organics Recycling Association (AORA) all playing key roles in the event’s programming.

Ken Dickens, VWMA’s president, says Waste Expo provides a fantastic opportunity to connect with members, community and government throughout the conference, exhibition and at the WVMA breakfast, held before the conference commences on October 25.

“VWMA has supported Waste Expo Australia over the last several years, and the event is integral to our member event calendar in 2023. As a free event with plenty of opportunities for networking, we’d encourage anyone involved in the waste management sector to register now and plan to attend.”

AORA national executive officer John McKew says Waste Expo Australia represents an important opportunity to connect with audiences and spread the word about the importance of recycling organics.

With almost half of our national waste stream comprising organic material, the success or otherwise of transitioning to a circular economy is highly dependent on the success of the Australian organics recycling industry.

“As an organisation that exists to champion sustainable and cost-effective recycling of organic material, we know we play an important part in the sustainability discourse. We are heavily invested in the circular economy, and I am looking forward to speaking at the conference and highlighting the contributions of organics recycling to attendees.”

With just over 100 days to go until Waste Expo Australia 2023, the free-to-attend conference and exhibition is now open for registrations. The full conference program will be released in the coming weeks. Register to attend the Waste Expo here.