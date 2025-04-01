IndustrialPi: The industrial PC that adapts to your needs

Image: Pilz

The newly launched IndustrialPi by Pilz is an Industrial PC designed to support a range of applications in industrial automation. Its versatile uses include as an industrial PC, industrial controller (Soft-PLC), or a IIoT gateway for data management.

Its modular design, open Linux-based operating system, and integrated interfaces make it a suitable solution for realising IIoT, automation, and motion control projects in industrial environments.

Engineered for industrial automation, it is based on the familiar Raspberry Pi and housed in an industrial-grade enclosure with an expansion board for robust interfaces and connections. It can also be expanded with digital and analogue I/O modules as needed.

IndustrialPI as an IIoT Gateway

As a gateway for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), the IndustrialPI collects data in the immediate vicinity of machines and systems and connects the IIoT with cloud services. For example, when used as an IIoT gateway, the IndustrialPI sends data from the configurable small controllers PNOZmulti to the cloud. This gives users worldwide access to their data, no matter where they are. It is possible to use and analyse data across different systems to optimise processes. It is also possible to set up interfaces to a user’s own IT systems as well as to cloud solutions.

Automation control with IndustrialPI

It can be used as a modular Soft-PLC for a variety of automation projects whether this is for pure control applications such as reading inputs and switching outputs, or for synchronous axis movements and in the drivetrain of a machine. With the help of IndustrialPI, the most diverse and complex tasks can be implemented easily and quickly.

Features:

A solution for many industrial applications, such as within the packaging industry or intralogistics.

Flexibly usable as an automation controller or IIoT gateway, tailored to an application.

Robust housing and 24V connection allow for industrial use.

Integrable into all common system architectures.

Easy programming is possible.

Pilz’s IndustrialPI is a versatile solution for automation and IIoT applications, offering flexibility, robust design, and seamless integration into industrial systems. The system helps optimise processes and enhance connectivity for modern industry by being used as either a controller or a gateway.

For more information contact Pilz at sales@pilz.com.au or 1300 723 334